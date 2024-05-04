HD Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and a JD(S) MLA, was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a kidnapping case. The case against HD Revanna was filed at the KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

Facing new challenges, HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna are implicated in a case following a complaint by a youth alleging the abduction of his mother. This complaint emerged after a video purportedly showing the youth’s mother being tied and assaulted by Prajwal surfaced.

Prajwal, the incumbent JD(S) MP from Hassan, is accused of sexual misconduct.

To investigate the matter, the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following the circulation of numerous explicit videos allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP in recent days.

Prajwal contested the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency as the NDA candidate in the April 26 elections. The JD(S) aligned with the NDA in September of the previous year.

Already facing a molestation case filed against them at the Holenarasipura police station, the father-son duo now faces another complaint, as revealed by State Home Minister G Parameshwara.

In the latest case filed on Thursday night, a 20-year-old complainant from Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district claimed that his mother was kidnapped by Revanna. According to the complainant, his mother used to work at Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipura six years ago but returned to her hometown three years ago. The complainant alleged that Revanna’s confidant, Sathish Babanna, visited their house and warned them not to divulge any information to the police. The complainant further stated that on April 29, Sathish Babanna took his mother away on a motorcycle, and since then, her whereabouts remain unknown. The complainant received information on May 1 that a video surfaced showing his mother being tied with a rope while Prajwal allegedly assaulted her. He expressed concern for his mother’s safety and sought police intervention to locate her.

Following the complaint, the KR Nagar police under the Mysuru Rural sub-division registered a case against H D Revanna and Sathish Babanna for kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and collusion.

In response to the accusations and the case, Revanna asserted his readiness to confront the situation, stating, “I have the strength to face these conspiracies. I will cooperate with the investigation. I have nothing to hide. I am prepared for any inquiry and will address it through legal means.”