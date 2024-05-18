Saturday, May 18, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Faiyaz, Gufran and others hurl casteist slurs and assault Maha Dalit villagers in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Faiyaz, Gufran and others hurl casteist slurs and assault Maha Dalit villagers in Bisfi for asking not to consume intoxicant

Several individuals have suffered injuries in the violent attack and it is also alleged that the accused hurled casteist abuses and misbehaved with the women of the victim’s community. 

OpIndia Staff
The victim family
16

In a shocking incident in Bisfi in Bihar’s Madhubani district, miscreants from the Muslim community assaulted villagers who hail from the Maha Dalit community, Ram Samaj, after a local asked the miscreants to not consume intoxicants. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night (16th May). Several individuals have suffered injuries in the violent attack and it is also alleged that the accused hurled casteist abuses and misbehaved with the women of the victim’s community. 

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Sarwan Kumar Ram, a resident of Usothu Dih village, and his family members were brutally assaulted by local miscreants who hail from the Muslim community. The accused reportedly assaulted the victim and his family members after he asked some of the Muslim youth to not consume intoxicants. 

The injured victim, Sarwan Kumar Ram has filed a complaint at Bisfi Police Station regarding this incident. In the FIR, the victim stated that some young from the Muslim community were consuming intoxicants on Thursday evening. After a lot of convincing, they agreed not to consume intoxicants. However, after some time, accused Mohd. Faiyaz, Mohd. Gufran, Tufail, and eight others reached his house. The accused carried with them sticks and started assaulting the victim and hurled casteist slurs. 

When his father intervened to save his son, the accused also attacked him with knives. The FIR also states that the miscreants also misbehaved with the women of the victim’s community. 

Police Station Head Avinash Kumar said that based on the application, an FIR will be registered and further action will be taken.

Speaking with OpIndia, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur ‘Bachol’ demanded strict action in this matter. He said that the victims hail from the Maha Dalit, Ram Samaj and they were beaten mercilessly on 16th May. He noted that there is a large Muslim population in the Bisfi region and miscreants from the Muslim community often disrupt their functions and without any reason assault and threaten the Hindu houses which are very small in number. 

He said, “No arrests have been made so far in this incident. We demand strict action against the culprits in this matter.” 

Bisfi MLA added that the miscreants from the Muslim community often threaten and intimidate Hindus to transfer lands and property to their name and also leave the village. 

According to the demographic, Muslims constitute around 35% of Bisfi, and in around 12 Panchayats their population is around 70%. Hindus in the area said that Muslims regularly disturb them when they play DJ systems at functions like weddings. They force the Hindu families to not play music at such events, several villagers said.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Mired in corruption and allegations of assault on own MP in CM’s residence – How AAP has become a liability for I.N.D.I. Alliance ahead...

Paurush Gupta -
AAP has exacerbated the woes of the I.N.D.I. alliance, which has been grappling with its own insurmountable challenges. It has dragged the alliance down on two crucial issues dominating the polls - corruption and women's safety, thus exacerbating the political crisis for the alliance as a whole.
News Reports

West Bengal: Three Hindu temples desecrated in Dinajpur, BJP slams Trinamool Congress

OpIndia Staff -
"This violent act is a direct consequence of TMC’s relentless appeasement politics, which perpetually endangers the Hindu community," tweeted BJP Bengal.

Entire AAP leadership will arrive at BJP office, arrest everyone: Arvind Kejriwal announces new drama after his PA Bibhav Kumar is arrested in Swati...

Exclusive: Pakistani Christian activist gets STSJ threats after Islamists falsely accuse him of blasphemy, victim speaks to OpIndia from Thailand

Within 6 months PoK will become part of India: Yogi Adityanath on Modi government’s third term

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar arrested by Police from the CM house

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com