In a shocking incident in Bisfi in Bihar’s Madhubani district, miscreants from the Muslim community assaulted villagers who hail from the Maha Dalit community, Ram Samaj, after a local asked the miscreants to not consume intoxicants. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night (16th May). Several individuals have suffered injuries in the violent attack and it is also alleged that the accused hurled casteist abuses and misbehaved with the women of the victim’s community.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Sarwan Kumar Ram, a resident of Usothu Dih village, and his family members were brutally assaulted by local miscreants who hail from the Muslim community. The accused reportedly assaulted the victim and his family members after he asked some of the Muslim youth to not consume intoxicants.

The injured victim, Sarwan Kumar Ram has filed a complaint at Bisfi Police Station regarding this incident. In the FIR, the victim stated that some young from the Muslim community were consuming intoxicants on Thursday evening. After a lot of convincing, they agreed not to consume intoxicants. However, after some time, accused Mohd. Faiyaz, Mohd. Gufran, Tufail, and eight others reached his house. The accused carried with them sticks and started assaulting the victim and hurled casteist slurs.

When his father intervened to save his son, the accused also attacked him with knives. The FIR also states that the miscreants also misbehaved with the women of the victim’s community.

Police Station Head Avinash Kumar said that based on the application, an FIR will be registered and further action will be taken.

Speaking with OpIndia, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur ‘Bachol’ demanded strict action in this matter. He said that the victims hail from the Maha Dalit, Ram Samaj and they were beaten mercilessly on 16th May. He noted that there is a large Muslim population in the Bisfi region and miscreants from the Muslim community often disrupt their functions and without any reason assault and threaten the Hindu houses which are very small in number.

He said, “No arrests have been made so far in this incident. We demand strict action against the culprits in this matter.”

Bisfi MLA added that the miscreants from the Muslim community often threaten and intimidate Hindus to transfer lands and property to their name and also leave the village.

According to the demographic, Muslims constitute around 35% of Bisfi, and in around 12 Panchayats their population is around 70%. Hindus in the area said that Muslims regularly disturb them when they play DJ systems at functions like weddings. They force the Hindu families to not play music at such events, several villagers said.