Thursday, May 16, 2024
HomePolitics'Desh mein koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA hata sake': PM...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Desh mein koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA hata sake’: PM Modi in Azamgarh

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, PM Modi said that the Congress had persecuted refugees for decades and that latest example of 'Modi's guarantee' is the CAA.

ANI
PM Modi Crown prince
PM Modi (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday berated the Opposition for allegedly trying to push the country towards riots by spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Prime Minister said that granting Indian citizenship to refugees has already started under CAA and that although those in the INDIA bloc claim they will remove it nobody can “end the CAA.”

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, he also alleged that the Congress had persecuted refugees for decades and that latest example of ‘Modi’s guarantee’ is the CAA.

“Granting Indian citizenship to refugees has already started under CAA… They all have been living in our country for a long, they are those people who have to suffer because of the partition of the country based on religion”, PM Modi said.

“These (Congress) people climb the stairs of power taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi, but they don’t remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi had himself ensured these people (minorities living in neighbouring countries) that they can come to India whenever they want. In the last 70 years, thousands of families have taken asylum in India to safeguard their culture and religion. However, Congress never bothered to think about them because they were not Congress’ vote bank. SP, Congress and INDIA bloc are spreading lies about CAA and tried to push the country towards riots,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said that he “unmasked” the intentions of Congress and SP, adding that they can not end CAA.

“It’s Modi who has unmasked you. You are hypocrite, communal. You left this nation to burn in the communal fire for 60 years. I am saying it clearly, it’s Modi’s guarantee: ‘desh-videsh kahin se bhi, jo bhi taakat ikatthi karni hai kar lo’… You can’t end CAA. We are working of giving citizenship to those who are victims of partition, which has already started under CAA,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the whole world is recognising the power of India’s democracy.

“I am seeing for the first time that news regarding the festival of democracy in India is all over on the front pages of newspapers in the world. This is evidence of how important India’s identity is for the world. The world is watching that the people’s blessings are with the BJP-NDA and on all our friends,” he said.

PM Modi further said that the excitement shown by people of Srinagar in the polls is proof that no one can bring back Article 370 and do politics of “vote bank.”

“Desh mein koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA hata sake? (has anyone been born in this country who can repeal the CAA?). Nobody can remove the CAA,” PM Modi said.

On Wednesday, the central government handed over the first set of citizenship certificates on Wednesday, over two months after notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants.

The Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per a statement by the Union Home Ministry.

The certificates were physically handed over to 14 applicants seeking citizenship, and digitally signed certificates have been issued to many other applicants through email.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants–including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians–who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCAA protests
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

10 years ago on 16th May, India chose Narendra Modi as its Prime Minister, now the country awaits a hattrick on 4th June

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

National Commission for Women summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

OpIndia Staff -

House Resolution 1131, Hinduism and Hinduphobia – How anti-Hindu groups are opposing resolution that recognises Hinduphobia in the USA

Anurag -

Char Dham Yatra: No mobile phones allowed within 200 meters of temple premises, no entry without prior registration; strict action against those flouting rules

OpIndia Staff -

‘They tried to kill me, asked me to testify in favour of Sandeshkhali accused’: BJP shares how TMC using coercive tactics to silence dissenting voices

OpIndia Staff -

Marry me else will throw acid on your face and implicate your brothers in fake rape case: Wasim tries to threaten a girl into...

OpIndia Staff -

Geert Wilders forms coalition, may soon form govt in Netherlands but might not be the Prime Minister: Here’s why

OpIndia Staff -

‘There are more important things than her’: While Kejriwal dodges question, SP chief jumps in to defend AAP supremo in Swati Maliwal assault row

OpIndia Staff -

Peru officially declares transgender, nonbinary, intersex people as ‘mentally ill’, offers free mental healthcare

OpIndia Staff -

India dominates Asia in terms of data centre capacity, gets $40 million funds: Understanding what exactly is a data centre and its importance

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com