‘Congress likes an India where there is poverty, crisis’: PM Modi in Mandi

"You have seen the Congress rule for decades, Congress likes an India where there is poverty, crisis, and citizens surrounded by problems. That's why they want to bring back the old situation in the country. They want to put reverse gear on the development of the country," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Friday.

ANI
PM Modi Mandi
PM Modi in Mandi (Image Source: TV9 Bharatvarsh)
4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party, saying that the latter “likes” an India where there is poverty and crisis. The Prime Minister said that the Congress wants to put “reverse gear” on the development of the country.

“You have seen the Congress rule for decades, Congress likes an India where there is poverty, crisis, and citizens surrounded by problems. That’s why they want to bring back the old situation in the country. They want to put reverse gear on the development of the country. That’s why Congress is saying that if we come to power, we will bring back Article 370 and abolish CAA. Congress is saying that they will eliminate the country’s nuclear weapons,” PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Friday.

Highlighting the central government’s guarantee to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country, PM Modi criticised the Congress for opposing the same.

“Modi has pledged to have a uniform civil code, whether a citizen of India is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian or Buddhist, there should be uniform civil laws for them. But Congress is opposing the Uniform Civil Code. This country cannot be made by those who live only on the legacy of their ancestors. This country will be built by those who rise from the soil and reach heights as high as the mountains,” he said.

Rallying support for BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, PM Modi said, ” The lewd things that Congress has said about Kangana ji by taking the name of Mandi are an insult to Mandi, an insult to Chhoti Kashi, an insult to Himachal, an insult to every daughter of Himachal.” The Prime Minister further slammed the congress for keeping a “conservative thinking” and called it “anti-women.”

“Congress is immersed in the same conservative thinking. Have you seen what Congress says to daughters who achieve success on their own?” he said.

“Our daughters are flying drones in farms and fighter planes. Kangana Ranaut is not just BJP’s candidate but she reflects the aspirations of our nation’s daughters, showing they can succeed in any new field they enter. The Congress party’s insults to Kangana are insults to Mandi, Himachal, and every daughter of the state,” PM Modi said.

“This Congress has not reached the 21st century, people move forward, Congress moves backwards. It is moving towards the 20th century, the royal family of Congress is extremely anti-daughter, Congress is anti-women,” PM Modi added.

Highlighting the significance of Palampur, located 91 kilometres from Mandi, Prime Minister Modi reminisced about the pivotal decision regarding the Ram Mandir which was made there.

“Palampur is not very far from here. Today, I want to remind that there was a meeting of the BJP Working Committee in Palampur. The decision taken there created history. In this same session, the BJP resolved to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. That means Himachal is the land of resolution for constructing the Ram temple. 500 years of the struggle and the sacrifice of so many people has ended. This could happen only because of your vote.”

“Today Ramlala is seated in Ayodhya, Himachal is happy, Gods and Goddesses are showering blessings. But, Congress is not happy. If your one vote had not increased Modi’s power, Congress would never have allowed the Ram temple to be built,” he added.

He further urged the people of Himachal to support the BJP win all seats in the state.

“Congress is taking Himachal on the path of destruction, hence it is necessary to stop it. I need your support to take Himachal out of the clutches of Congress. I would urge the people of Himachal to ensure the future of Himachal by making BJP win all the 6 seats in the assembly by-elections,” he said.

PM Modi further expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA winning a majority as five phases of voting concludes for the general elections.

“In this election of 2024, 5 phases of elections have been held. In these five phases, the BJP NDA has got more seats than the majority.

Now if four seats of Himachal are added to it, it will be icing on the cake. I see that Himachal will score a hat-trick again by 4-0. The country is going to reject Congress for the third consecutive time,” PM Modi said.

Polling in all four seats in Himachal is scheduled for June 1. It will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.

The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

