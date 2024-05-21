Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomePoliticsCongress and its allies destroyed lives of 3-4 generations, ruined 60 years of the...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress and its allies destroyed lives of 3-4 generations, ruined 60 years of the country: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in East Champaran, PM Modi said, "...Congress and its allies together have ruined 60 years of the country and destroyed the lives of 3-4 generations..."

ANI
PM Modi (File Photo)
5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and its allies of “ruining” 60 years of the country and “destroying the lives of three to four generations”.

Addressing a public rally in East Champaran, PM Modi said, “…Congress and its allies together have ruined 60 years of the country and destroyed the lives of 3-4 generations…”

He also said that these people (INDIA alliance have no other agenda other than “abusing” Modi, taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without taking his name. “Someone is saying that they will dig Modi’s grave… Someone is saying that they will bury Modi… The prince of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) wants to see tears in Modi’s eyes”

“Those who are born with a silver spoon do not know what hard work is. I have heard that someone here is saying that after June 4, Modi will have bed rest but I pray to God that there should not be a bed rest in the life of any citizen of the country. Every citizen of the country should be full of energy but what else can be expected from the successor of Jungle Raj? These people have no issue in this election except abusing Modi,” PM Modi added.

Targeting the INDI alliance, PM Modi said, “The country can no longer be run as per your whims and desires. Modi might be a thorn in the eyes of the people of INDI… But Modi is in the heart of the country… Modi is in every heart!”.

“Bihar has witnessed a period of migration for decades. However, due to the efforts of the NDA government, migration is now stopping. The youth of Bihar are getting employment opportunities here,” PM Modi added.

The next round of voting would be held on May 25.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Solar Scandal of 2013: Allegations of political compromise haunt CPI(M) and Congress in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is a ‘jihadi working hand in glove with CPI(M)’, forced ‘Puzhu’ makers to make an anti-Hindu movie, claims a close associate

OpIndia Staff -

Big Tech against children’s online safety? Google, Meta spearhead over $1 mn lobbying efforts to oppose NY bills aimed at protecting children online

OpIndia Staff -

‘Realisation is same as jail’: Delhi HC reduces life sentence of 5 JeM terrorists to 10 years, cites Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s ‘Crime and Punishment’

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: RJD candidate and daughter of Lalu Yadav accused of booth raiding, post-poll violence leaves one dead

OpIndia Staff -

Windows PC will take screenshot of all activities, will use ‘photographic memory’ of AI to ‘Recall’ and search anything and everything: Satya Nadella explains

Anurag -

Pune hit-and-run case: Killer was driving Porsche without registration for 2 months, Devendra Fadnavis tells police chief to take strict action

OpIndia Staff -

Swati Maliwal warns AAP for calling her a ‘BJP agent’, says she will take Kejriwal and Co. to court for every lie spread against...

ANI -

‘I owe a lot to one organisation’: Retiring Calcutta HC judge thanks RSS for shaping his personality, instilling patriotism

OpIndia Staff -

After Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, AAP’s Chief Media Coordinator Vikas Kumar under the scanner: Times Now crew files complaint that he assaulted them

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com