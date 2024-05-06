Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and INDIA alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that the leaders of the opposition have “Ram droh” filled in their DNA.

The Uttar Pradesh CM made these remarks while speaking on the resignation of Former Congress leader Radhika Khera.

Speaking with ANI, Yogi Adityanth said, “She came to Ayodhya to seek blessings of Ram Lala, and the leaders of Congress insulted her. She resigned after getting tired of the insults. This shows that Congress and SP have ‘Ram droh’ in their DNA. People associated with INDI Alliance have ‘Ram droh’ in their DNA.”

He added further, “And the person who is Ram Drohi, the people of the country will never cast their vote in favour of such people.”

Taking a dig at Congress, the UP CM said that the people now are fully aware of the pseudo form of the party.

He said, “The public of the country is well aware of the pseudo form of Congress. The people know that whatever they (Congress) areshowing off now is not based on reality. They just want to deceive the people of the country but the public knows their drama. Therefore, the public is pushing it towards the abyss…”

Earlier speaking at a news conference Khera alleged that the Congress was anti-Ram and anti-Sanatan.

“I always heard that Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu but I never believed it. Mahatma Gandhi used to start every meeting with ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. I got exposed to this reality when I went to Ram temple with my grandmother and after returning from there, I put a ‘Jai Shri Ram’ flag on the door of my house and after that Congress party started hating me. Whenever I posted photos or videos, I was scolded and asked why did I visit Ayodhya when elections were under process,” she said.

On Sunday, Radhika Khera resigned from the primary membership of the party after she alleged mistreatment by party members. She alleged that neither Priyanka Gandhi nor Rahul had given her time to meet them on this issue.

“I have been asking for time for 3 years from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but none of them met me. I was always sent from one office to the other. Even during the Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi did not meet anyone. He used to come and wave at people for 5 minutes and went back to his trailer. His Nyay Yatra was for his namesake, I think he just wants to become a travel vlogger and he was doing travel vlogging there…I tried to meet her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) but she does not meet anyone. She says ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon, but ‘Ladki ho toh pitogi’, is the slogan of Congress,” said Khera.

Khera had on Sunday written a letter to the AICC alleging that justice was denied to her after the mistreatment by party members as she visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“It is an established truth since ancient times that those who support religion have been opposed. Examples of this range from Hiranyakashipu to Ravana and Kansa. At present, some people are opposing those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way. For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance with its sacredness and while every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people are opposing it,” the letter had said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)