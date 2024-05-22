Wednesday, May 22, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Convert to Islam or I will make your photos viral': Faizal threatens Hindu girl...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Convert to Islam or I will make your photos viral’: Faizal threatens Hindu girl of using AI-generated images in Bareilly, booked

The caller allegedly said, "I have the photo on your DP," which alarmed the victim. I'm going to use an AI tool to create obscene photos and videos of you, and you will not be able to show your face anywhere."

OpIndia Staff
Bareilly resident Faizal stalks and harasses a Hindu girl, threatens with AI-generated images
7

A Hindu college student in the Bareilly region of Uttar Pradesh is receiving threats from Faizal and Ameen to convert to Islam and perform Nikah. The Hindu girl received pornographic films on her WhatsApp number. In addition, it has been reported that an obscene video of the student was created using an AI tool. On the 20th of May, the police filed an FIR on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father and launched an investigation.

This case pertains to the Bhojipura police station in the Bareilly area. In his complaint, the victim’s father mentioned that his daughter attends a local college for her studies. An unidentified number posted a “Hi” message on the victim’s WhatsApp on Tuesday, 7th May. The sender called and tried to speak forcibly when the student did not answer. I like you, the caller said during the conversation adding, “Convert to Islam. I will always keep you happy.”

The victim disconnected the phone upon hearing this. The Hindu student received a message from the same number once more on 19th May. The caller initiated a video call when the girl asked him to identify himself. He began sending her obscene texts and blue films when she did not pick up the phone. The accused threatened to abduct the girl from her home and also hurled abuses when she asked not to send such messages. Additionally, the caller threatened to kill the victim if she informed anyone about it.

The caller allegedly said, “I have the photo on your DP,” which alarmed the complainant’s daughter. I’m going to use an AI tool to create obscene photos and videos of you, and you will not be able to show your face anywhere.”   

The victim blocked the caller’s number after reading this and informed her family about the matter. The number turned out to be that of Faizal, who resides in the Bhojipura police station area of Bareilly when the complainant investigated it from his end. Subsequently, the victim’s father went to Faizal’s house to confront him and there he met Faizal’s father Ameen.

Instead of acknowledging his son’s offence, Amen began mistreating the girl’s father and issued death threats. The victim has requested severe action against Faizal and his father Ameen in his complaint. In the FIR, Faizal and his father are mentioned by the police. In addition to sections 504, 506, and 354 (c) of the IPC, both of them have been charged under Section 67 of the IT Act. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. Police are looking into the matter and taking necessary action.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As Jammu and Kashmir records high turnout during elections, watch how Shashi Tharoor admitted to Congress rigging J&K polls in 1987

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Government hospital doctor forced to treat patient using mobile phone’s torchlight due to power cut: BJP mocks Congress’ free electricity scheme

OpIndia Staff -

Andhra Pradesh: YSCRP MLA damages EVM in broad daylight, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Mirzapur: Nazim Ansari takes a minor Hindu girl to Mumbai after posing as Rahul Singh, was planning to convert and marry her; arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Paisa bolta hai, sab chalta hai’: Pune Porsche crash reveals so many things that are wrong with us, the system and laws

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Nationalist’ Aquib Mir poses as Hindu to gain trust of married Hindu woman, tricks her into nikah, beats her when questioned about multiple affairs:...

OpIndia Staff -

How Covaxin continues to be targeted by vested interest groups: ICMR rejects BHU ‘study’ that claimed adverse effects, doctors highlight misleading methods

Anurag -

Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA raids 11 locations across India, arrests Bengaluru-based Sohail over alleged links with mastermind Abdul Matheen

OpIndia Staff -

The US rubbishes media reports that describe India as anti-Muslim, says it engaged with India in protecting freedom of religion across the world

OpIndia Staff -

‘Received abuses through media for the past 23 years’: PM Modi thanks news channels for creating public curiosity about him

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com