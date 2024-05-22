A Hindu college student in the Bareilly region of Uttar Pradesh is receiving threats from Faizal and Ameen to convert to Islam and perform Nikah. The Hindu girl received pornographic films on her WhatsApp number. In addition, it has been reported that an obscene video of the student was created using an AI tool. On the 20th of May, the police filed an FIR on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father and launched an investigation.

This case pertains to the Bhojipura police station in the Bareilly area. In his complaint, the victim’s father mentioned that his daughter attends a local college for her studies. An unidentified number posted a “Hi” message on the victim’s WhatsApp on Tuesday, 7th May. The sender called and tried to speak forcibly when the student did not answer. I like you, the caller said during the conversation adding, “Convert to Islam. I will always keep you happy.”

The victim disconnected the phone upon hearing this. The Hindu student received a message from the same number once more on 19th May. The caller initiated a video call when the girl asked him to identify himself. He began sending her obscene texts and blue films when she did not pick up the phone. The accused threatened to abduct the girl from her home and also hurled abuses when she asked not to send such messages. Additionally, the caller threatened to kill the victim if she informed anyone about it.



The caller allegedly said, “I have the photo on your DP,” which alarmed the complainant’s daughter. I’m going to use an AI tool to create obscene photos and videos of you, and you will not be able to show your face anywhere.”

The victim blocked the caller’s number after reading this and informed her family about the matter. The number turned out to be that of Faizal, who resides in the Bhojipura police station area of Bareilly when the complainant investigated it from his end. Subsequently, the victim’s father went to Faizal’s house to confront him and there he met Faizal’s father Ameen.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में

थाना भोजीपुरा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) May 21, 2024

Instead of acknowledging his son’s offence, Amen began mistreating the girl’s father and issued death threats. The victim has requested severe action against Faizal and his father Ameen in his complaint. In the FIR, Faizal and his father are mentioned by the police. In addition to sections 504, 506, and 354 (c) of the IPC, both of them have been charged under Section 67 of the IT Act. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. Police are looking into the matter and taking necessary action.