In the early hours of 25th May, a violent mob attacked Channagiri police station in Karnataka which resulted in the injuries to at least eleven cops and the arrest of twenty-five miscreants, while thirty others were detained. The crowd vandalised the police station in the Davangere district and threw stones at cops alleging a custodial death.

All of the arrested individuals, according to the police, are locals of Channagiri and nearby areas. The riot started when a crowd stormed the Channagiri police station and began hurling stones, claiming that a 33-year-old man named Adil, who had been brought in for interrogation on 24th May, had passed away inside the police station and the mob alleged that he was killed by the cops.

Adil was taken into custody on suspicion of being involved in gambling-related activities within the district. As word got out of the man’s death, a large gathering led by his relatives went on the rampage, breaking into police cars and throwing stones at the police station with the assertion that the man had passed away while under arrest due to torture. The authorities mentioned that Adil’s health declined and he passed away. He was shifted to hospital, where he was declared dead. It was discovered that he had low blood pressure and suffered from seizures.

The attack led to the suspension of the inspector of Channagiri police station and the deputy superintendent of police. The investigation into the case has now been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on 26th May stated, “A Deputy SP and an inspector have been suspended, as there was no proper action on the part of the police and there was negligence. An inquiry has been ordered. Based on what comes out of the inquiry, we will take action. The incident shouldn’t have happened. Because of his (deceased) alleged involvement in matka (gambling), police caught him, during which he had some problems (with health) and he died.”

“How did he die, due to a heart attack or low BP (blood pressure), We will get to know about it from the postmortem report. An inquiry has been ordered”, he said. Regarding allegations that he was apprehended by police for refusing to provide them with bribe money, according to the minister, the investigation will reveal whether or not the charges were true and declared, “We will dismiss them (officials). Such people should not hold official positions”, the Home Minister added.

The accused were arrested based on the CCTV footage and cellphone videos of the violence. The sleuths have compiled a list of the other suspects and begun their search for them. The CID was scheduled to present the arrested accused before the court. Hindu organisations, spearheaded by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, staged a demonstration over the incident in Channagiri Town. Protesters presented a memorandum to the Tehsildar as part of the procession which started at the Anjaneya temple and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

The accused have been booked under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and they have been remanded in judicial custody. Uma Prashanth, the superintendent of police in Davangere, formed five squads to track down and capture individuals responsible for vandalising the police station, throwing stones, damaging police cars and hurting police officers. Six cases had been filed by the Channagiri station police in relation to the violence.

After the shocking episode, the opposition, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, condemned the state administration for failing to maintain law and order, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also confessed to police mistakes that resulted in the suspension of two officers. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also conveyed, “Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an enquiry into the attack on the police station in Channagiri. The investigation is on and the culprits will be brought to book at any cost. Congress party treats people of all sects equally, but no one can take the law into their own hands. The government is committed to punish the culprits.”

