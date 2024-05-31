Friday, May 31, 2024
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claims Kerala Aghoris are performing ‘black magic’ rituals, sacrificing goats, pigs to destabilise Congress govt

"They are using tantriks to carry out 'Raja Kantaka' and 'Marana Mohana Sthambana' yajna. The people who were privy to the black magic rituals have given us all the information," he said.

ANI
Siddaramaiah (L), DK Shivakumar (R)
Siddaramaiah (left), DK Shivakumar (right) (Image source: Zee News)
 In a shocking revelation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that Kerala tantriks were being used to carry out black magic against him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to destabilise the Congress government in the state.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “Kerala tantriks are being used to carry out ‘Shatru Bairavi Yajna’ against us. We have strong faith that God and people’s blessings will protect us.”

Shivakumar claimed that he had credible information that the black magic rituals are being carried out in an isolated place near Raja Rajeshwari temple in Kerala to destabilise our government in Karnataka.

“They are using tantriks to carry out ‘Raja Kantaka’ and ‘Marana Mohana Sthambana’ yajna. The people who were privy to the black magic rituals have given us all the information,” he said.

Shivakumar said that the yajnas are being conducted by ‘Aghoris’ and 21 red goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and five pigs are being sacrificed for black magic.

“These yajnas are being conducted through Aghoris, and we have information that pancha bali – 21 red goats, 3 buffaloes, 21 black sheep and 5 pigs – is being sacrificed for the black magic,” he added.

The Dy CM further said that despite their attempts and experiments to cause harm, the force that he believes in will protect him.

“Let them do black magic, it is their belief, the force that we believe in will protect us. I always pray to God before leaving home,” he added.

On being asked if the magic was being carried out by the BJPs or the JD (S) he maintained that politicians from Karnataka are responsible.

“We know who is getting it done. Politically active people are targeted frequently. I know who is conducting this ritual. Let them continue their efforts; I don’t bother,” added Shivakumar.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

