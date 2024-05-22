Karnataka: Government hospital doctor forced to treat patient using mobile phone’s torchlight due to power cut

A video from a Karnataka government hospital has surfaced on social media showing a doctor examining a patient in the dim light of a mobile phone’s torch during a power outage. According to reports, the incident occurred at a government hospital in Molakalmuru taluk, Chitradurga district, Karnataka. The lack of adequate healthcare facilities, such as an emergency power backup, prompted the BJP to launch a scathing attack on the Congress government.

Taking a jibe at the Congress government’s ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, the BJP state unit referred to the incident as ‘Darkness Bhagya‘ (destiny of darkness), a dig on the scheme’s name. Under the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, Congress claims to offer free electricity for up to 200 units to households. Citing the power outage example in the government hospital, the BJP asserted that the Congress government has failed in its ‘guarantee’ on the anniversary of Siddaramaiah’s government.

The video footage shared by the BJP showcases that even the hospital’s medical store is relying on the mobile phone’s flashlight for visibility. The saffron party slammed the Congress-led state government for failing to provide essential services in hospitals and for not providing adequate electricity to state residents.

“One year guarantee ‘Darkness Bhagya’ It’s a gift from the Congress government in Karnataka, which is celebrating the completion of one year in the office! Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached such a dire situation that even hospitals are not supplied with electricity. Treasury is empty, and there is no electricity! This is a ‘Chombu’ (round water pot) and ‘Chippu’ (coconut shell) government!”, the BJP said in Kannada in a post on X, as reported by India TV.

According to media reports, the region has been grappling with power cuts for the past week, with the hospitals being no exception.