On 4th May, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, claimed that the bullet that killed IPS officer Hemant Karkare was not fired by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab but from the weapon of an ‘RSS-linked’ police officer. Karkare was one of the police officials who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack.

Attacking Ujjwal Nikam, the former senior public prosecutor who fought the case against Kasab, Wadettiwar said he was a “traitor who suppressed the fact”. In his statement, Wadettiwar claimed that key information was out but “it was suppressed by Ujjwal Nikam, who is a traitor. My question is, why is BJP protecting a traitor and nominating such a person for Lok Sabha polls? By doing this, BJP is protecting tractors.”

Reacting to his statement, Nikam said, “What a reckless statement is being made. I am pained by such baseless allegations, raising doubts over my integrity. It reflects the level of electoral politics. I never thought politicians would stoop to such low levels. For political gain? He (Vijay Wadettiwar) is insulting not me, but the 166 departed souls and all persons injured in the 26/11 attacks.”

“They (Congress) hold Kasab as innocent. Even Pakistan had accepted that Kasab was involved in the conspiracy and the terror attack on India and was guilty,” Nikam added. He said that Indians are well aware of the legal steps taken to ensure Kasab’s conviction and added the public would give a reply to Congress on 4th June.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said, “Our alliance is with Nikam, while Congress has joined hands with Kasab.”

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar also reacted to the statement and demanded that Wadettiwar should be arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to probe why he was defending Kasab. he said, “From Wadettiwar’s statement, it appears Congress is supporting terrorists who attacked Mumbai. More shocking is the fact that Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has maintained silence over the episode.”

Is Congress becoming Muslim League 2.0?

Congress is heading down on the path of becoming the reincarnation of Muslim League 2.0. What Congress leader has said about 26/11 Mumbai attack echoes with the narrative propagated by Pakistan that it was Hindus who were behind the deadly terror attack on the financial capital of the country. Previously, AR Antulay, then-minority minister, had propagated in 2008 itself and he was widely panned.

Such assertions have also been made controversial figures such as Zaid Hamid, who made baseless claims that Ajmal Kasav was a Hindu. Though Congress has not went on the length to narrate the same, the way they are entertaining illogical theories align them with Pakistan’s rhetoric. This narrative is also parallels with the previous insinuations like calling Pulwama an inside job, echoing Pakistan’s conspiracy theories. Congress’s flirtation with these ideas raises questions about its ideological direction and raises the question if the grand old party is on the path of becoming Muslim League 2.0.

BJP fielded Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central

On 27th April, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded former special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat. Nikam has several high-profile cases including the 1993 Bombay bombing, the Gulsham Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai North Central will take place on 20th May (5th Phase). Results will be announced on 4th June 2024.