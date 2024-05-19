In another tragic blow to girls’ education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amidst the ongoing wave of terrorism, terrorists have targeted a girls’ school in the Wana tehsil of South Waziristan, as reported by Geo News.

The north-western region of the country has been plagued by terror attacks since mid-2021, with several girls’ schools in KP districts being targeted.

The Sofia Noor School, established with support from the Wana Welfare Association to educate girls in the remote and underdeveloped district, fell victim to the bombing just weeks after its inception.

This attack follows closely on the heels of the destruction of another school in the southern districts merely eight days prior, according to Geo News.

On May 9, the Islamia Girls School in Sheva town, North Waziristan, was also bombed, fortunately resulting in no casualties.

The bombing of the school has instilled fear among the province’s residents, who have been witnessing frequent attacks on educational institutions for years.

Reports indicate that construction was ongoing in some sections of the Sofia Noor School when the blast occurred around 3 am, causing damage to a portion of the building.

Although no casualties were reported, there have been claims on social media suggesting that the school’s administration received extortion letters. However, locals have vehemently denied these allegations.

In KP, hundreds of schools faced bombings, arson, or attacks with automatic weapons over a decade ago. While the situation improved after police and security forces launched operations, the recent attacks on schools in Waziristan have reignited concerns among the local population, Geo News reported.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)