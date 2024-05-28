Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on May 30 to June 1 and meditate at the culmination of his Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Prime Minister will visit the Rock Memorial and will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 30 evening to June 1, evening.

Kanyakumari is the place where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata.

This rock had a major impact on Swami Vivekananda’s life. People believe that like Sarnath holds a special place in the life of Gautam Buddha, this rock also holds a similar place in the life of Swami Vivekananda. It was here that he arrived after wandering across the country and mediated for 3 days and attained a vision for a developed India.

According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Bhagwan Shiv.

This is the Southernmost tip of India. Further, this is the place where India’s Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari.

The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In line with this, he will reach Kanyakumari on May 30 and stay there till June 1. In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath, and in 2014 he visited Shivaji’s Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

