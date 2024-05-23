Thursday, May 23, 2024
HomeCrimePune Porsche accident: Juvenile Justice Board will decide whether teenaged accused should be tried...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pune Porsche accident: Juvenile Justice Board will decide whether teenaged accused should be tried as adult, says lawyer

ANI
The car involved in the accident, Prashant Patil, the lawyer for the minor
6

A Juvenile Justice Board will decide whether or not the teenager involved in mowing down two people with his luxury race car earlier this week, should be tried as an adult, the lawyer representing the accused said.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Prashant Patil, lawyer of the accused said, “The Juvenile Justice Act has procedures to determine whether the accused Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) be considered a minor or an adult. It takes almost 90 days to conduct this procedure.”

“If a juvenile or CCL is arrested, investigative agencies must file a charge sheet within 30 days of the arrest to consider them as an adult. After the charge sheet is filed, a two-month procedure follows, which includes psychological and social assessments along with a de-addiction test,” he said.

According to the lawyer, the individual doesn’t need to remain in rehabilitation for these procedures, as the investigation is carried out further. Patil said that the Juvenile Justice Board monitors the assessments through regular reports and complaints reports and decides after nearly 90 days whether to treat the minor or CCL as an adult.

He further said, “In response to the applications from investigation agencies to modify the bail issued, the honourable Juvenile Justice Board on the operative orders, has directed to keep the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) to keep in a rehabilitation home for 14 days, until June 5.

“We have opposed the application based on academic considerations and legal points. There were debates and arguments in court from both sides, with both parties citing quotes from the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court,” he said.

Patil further explained that the Juvenile Justice Board has set parameters regarding rehabilitating CCL within the 15-day remand period. These details will be fully outlined upon receipt of the written order.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday evening cancelled the bail of the 17-year-old accused of mowing down a biker and a pillion rider in his Porsche in the early hours of May 19. The accused was sent to a remand home for 14 days, until June 5.

Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar said that they had filed in a review application before the Juvenile Justice Board to allow the juvenile to be treated as an adult in the case and also to send him in the remand home.

Two IT professionals, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh, were killed in the accident.

According to officials, the accused’s father had not cooperated in the investigation, prompting Pune police to seek him for further questioning in the case.

When the police gave him notice to join the investigation before his arrest, he misled them by stating that he was in Shirdi. He was, however, found to be in Aurangabad.

Police also sought the custody of the staff of the bar where the accused teenager and his friend were served liquor. Allegedly, the 17-year-old later crashed luxury car he was driving into a motorcycle resulting in the deaths of two people.

Police said there was no board on the premises of the bar that said alcohol couldn’t be served to minors.

The Pune Excise Department on Tuesday sealed the bars which allegedly served liquor to the minor before the accident, officials reported. The managers of the bars were also arrested by the police.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pune Porsche case impact? Kanpur doctor’s teenage son finally arrested after his rash driving killed 2 people last year and injured 4 others in...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP worker killed after TMC goons attack her and others in Nandigram, a week earlier Mamata had vowed ‘revenge’ for losing the seat to...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi admits what the country always knew: PM Modi says sometimes habitual liars speak the truth as ‘Shehzada’ admits to exploitation of Dalits...

Anurag -

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces recover arms, ammunition and ‘war-like stores’ from a forest in Kupwara

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Mukhtar Sulemani attempts to behead Vishal Gupta after being asked to work properly at a dhaba in Ghazipur, arrested

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Pune Porsche hit and run case: Accused got bail on grandfather’s assurance, the grandfather who allegedly paid Chhota Rajan to kill a corporator

OpIndia Staff -

Pune Porsche accident: Juvenile Justice Board cancels bail of teen driver, sends him to child rehabilitation home till June 5

OpIndia Staff -

‘Irony died a thousand deaths, I don’t buy this one bit’: Swati Maliwal hits back at Arvind Kejriwal’s “fair probe” demand

OpIndia Staff -

Islamists assault Hindu youth in Jalna over ‘Jai Shree Ram’ ringtone on his mobile phone: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Minor Hindu girl who had gone to attend a fair taken to a school’s roof and gang-raped:  Zafar, Jibril, Ahmed, and Akhtar sentenced to...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com