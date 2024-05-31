Friday, May 31, 2024
Pune Porsche case: Father and grandfather of minor accused sent to judicial custody for 14 days

The Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar earlier said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult. He confirmed that an effort was made to frame the person employed for driving the Porsche car after the accident, and added that police are investigating his statement.

Pune Porsche case
9

The court sent the father and grandfather of the accused minor involved in the Pune car accident case to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday.

The car accident led to the killing of two people after the minor ploughed his swanky luxury car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19.

Also, the Pune Police Crime Branch on Friday filed a production application for the father of the minor accused before the Pune District Court in the first FIR wherein charges of 120B were added.

It is the same FIR of blood sample manipulation in which both doctors and one staffer were arrested and are in police custody.

Earlier this week, the Pune District Court sent the father and grandfather of the accused involved in the Pune car accident case to police custody till May 31.

The Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar earlier said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult. He confirmed that an effort was made to frame the person employed for driving the Porsche car after the accident, and added that police are investigating his statement.

The driver, Gangadhar, had lodged a complaint with police alleging that he was taken to minor’s home against his will on the night of May 19, when Gangadhar was leaving the Yerawada Police Station.

Grandfather and father of the minor allegedly threatened Gangadhar, snatched his phone, and forcibly kept him confined in their bungalow in an attempt to force him to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor grandson.

The accused has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

