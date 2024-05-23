On Wednesday, May 22, the security forces, in a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir police, recovered arms ammunition and war-like stores from a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. During the search operation Rocket Projectile Gun (RPG) rounds, Hand grenades, Pistol along with ammunition and war-like stores have been recovered.

The official account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army took to X to inform about the recovery.

“On specific inputs from military intelligence, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in general area Dardnar Forest, Kupwara today. During search, RPG rounds, Hand Grenades, Pistol along with ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered,” read the post.

Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara

A significant terrorist attempt to infiltrate was thwarted earlier on May 16 by the security forces at the Line of Control (LOC) in the Tanghdhar neighbourhood of Kupwara, North Kashmir. An army and Jammu and Kashmir Police joint squad foiled the infiltration attempt.

Four terrorists who had infiltrated had been found dead. The bodies were seen lying on the other side of the fence in the Tangdhar sector.

Following specific intelligence input, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police together conducted a search operation in the Amrohi, Tangdhar, area. Two handguns, ammunition, and other items resembling military supplies were found during the search.