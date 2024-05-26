Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: Six newborns killed in fire accident at hospital in Vivek Vihar
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Six newborns killed in fire accident at hospital in Vivek Vihar

The incident comes on a day when 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a game zone.

ANI
Delhi fire (Image Source: NDTV)
9

As many as six newborns have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar in the late hours of Saturday.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued, out of which six have died, one is on the ventilator and five are admitted to the hospital.

The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital. On information, police officials and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.

Fire Officer Rajesh, said, “At 11:32 pm, Fire Service Control Room received information that fire broke out at a hospital…total 16 fire tenders reached the spot and fire has been extinguished completely. 2 buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and 2 floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire…11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later”.

The incident comes on a day when 27 persons were killed in Gujarat’s Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a game zone.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rajkot: At least 20, including children, killed in a massive fire at a gaming zone, rescue ops underway

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Kuldip Pawar left with 50 stitches on face as history-sheeter Harun Shaikh attacks him over old dispute, posts videos on social media after...

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan government to review reservations to 14 Muslim communities under OBC category: Social justice minister

OpIndia Staff -

Violence in Pakistan: Mob tortures man, goes on rampage over alleged desecration of Quran in Sargodha

OpIndia Staff -

‘Won’t comment on Swati Maliwal issue as it’s sub-judice’: Arvind Kejriwal’s embarrassing evasion raises deeper questions about alleged assault inside his residence

Jinit Jain -

‘Mamata has turned Jhargram into Sandeshkhali’: TMC goons pelt stones at BJP candidate, injures two CISF jawans

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind Kejriwal ignored concerns about party’s fundraising activities from Khalistani sympathisers outside India: Former AAP leader and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Sindhi journalist Nasrullah Gadani murdered, World Sindhi Congress condemns pattern of violence against journalists in Sindh

ANI -

EC releases the absolute number of voters for all completed phases, says it could always be calculated & reiterates that nobody can change data...

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: Attempt to rape minor Dalit girl after kidnapping her at gun point; Rashid and his father arrested, two other accused absconding

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com