Congress worker Jagdish Sharma on Tuesday alleged that the elections have been looted adding that the counting of votes is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution.

“I have already said 6 days ago that the election has been looted, it (counting of vote) is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution system. All Congress party leaders will come but I will not wait for the Constitutional result,” he said. When asked about the party’s claim of winning 295 seats, Sharma said that the claims are based on the trust in people.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress worker Jagdish Sharma says, "I have already said 6 days ago that the election has been looted, it (counting of vote) is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution system. All Congress party leaders will come but I will… pic.twitter.com/vzkn3YrKT4 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

“Not only 295, we may win 300 seats. These claims are being made because of the trust in people, but we do not have trust in EVM. We have been losing for 10 years and still, we are fighting, fighting every day. My leaders are standing with the people, they are true to their work,” the Congress worker said.

The mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. Trends and results will begin from 8 am today.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will seek a third consecutive term in government, while the Congress-led opposition aims to unseat them.

Most exit polls have predicted a return of PM Modi to power, a development which will make him the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third successive term in power.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders met with the Election Commission of India urging it to ensure that postal ballots are counted and their results declared before the outcome of the EVMs is announced.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that a “very robust system” has been put in place. “There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process,” he said.

The national capital is all set to witness the battle. With tight security arrangements in place, Delhi is well-prepared to watch the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.