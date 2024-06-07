Friday, June 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPune Porsche case: Accused teen's father, and grandfather booked in separate case of abetment...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pune Porsche case: Accused teen’s father, and grandfather booked in separate case of abetment of suicide

Local Businessman DS Kature had registered a complaint against the Pune car accident accused person's father, grandfather and three others holding them responsible for the suicide of his son who died in January this year.

ANI
Pune Porsche case: Minor's father and grandfather booked in another case
Pune Porsche case
2

The Pune Police have booked the father and grandfather of a teenager involved in the Pune May 19 car accident case, in a separate case of abetment of suicide of a local businessman’s son, officials said on Friday.

Local Businessman DS Kature had registered a complaint against the Pune car accident accused person’s father, grandfather and three others holding them responsible for the suicide of his son who died in January this year.

According to a police complaint, DS Kature’s Son Shashikant Katur had committed suicide after a constant harrasment from an accused Vinay Kale from whom Shashikant had taken a loan for a construction business which he failed to repay, later committed suicide.

Following the suicide, police had registered a case of abetment against Vinay Kale under IPC sections 306 and 506 at the Chandannagar police station in the city.

According to a senior Police official of Pune Police, “During the ongoing car accident investigation, the father of Vinay Kale had approached Police recently where the role of the juvenile’s father grandfather and three others surfaced in the abetment of suicide case. Following this, Pune police included the accused’s father, grandfather, and three others in the abetment of suicide FIR at the Chandannagar Police Station. They also added sections 420 and 34 of the IPC, and further investigation is ongoing.”

The accused’s father is presently in police custody regarding the manipulation of blood samples, while the grandfather is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver for forcing him to take responsibility for the crime instead of his minor grandson.

The Pune car accident led to the killing of two people after the minor ploughed his swanky luxury car into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on the night of May 19.

The accused has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com