Recounting the attack on him on the day of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polling in Bihar, BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said that three to four shots were fired at his convoy on the Patna-Jehanabad road.

Ram Kripal Yadav is contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, from the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Narrating the attack on him, Yadav said, “Yesterday, while I was in my area, I heard about some issues with polling being disrupted at the Kineri booth. Some troublemakers were attempting to interfere with the voting process. I went there to find out more about what was going on. As soon as I left the Kineri village, some people were already there, and they fired three or four shots at me. I kept moving. Then my supporters began protesting.”

“Never in my life did I imagine that something like this could happen. They are trying to destroy democracy with a revolver, but they won’t succeed,” he said, directing an attack towards the RJD.

Yadav said that the RJD is disgruntled because they know that they are losing these elections.

“They were workers of the the Rashtriya Janata Party, my supporters could easily identify them. All of this is happening out of fear of losing. Prior to this incident, my son was campaigning. A Dalit person was beaten severely to the extent that he had to be hospitalized, simply because he expressed his intention to vote for the BJP,” he added.

The convoy of BJP candidate from the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, Ram Kripal Yadav, was attacked in Patna and a party worker was injured by unidentified assailants after voting concluded on Saturday, police said.

“We received information that on the Patna-Jehanabad road, the convoy of (BJP MP) Ram Kripal Yadav was attacked and a party worker was injured in the incident. A written complaint was filed and we are investigating the matter…,” Patna East Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said on Saturday.

Notably, In 2014, after the split between the BJP and JD(U), Ram Kripal Yadav joined the BJP. Riding on the Modi wave, he emerged victorious over Misa Bharti in the last two elections.

The seventh and final phase of polling in the largest festival of democracy concluded on Saturday as voting started in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)