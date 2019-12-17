A full-fledged family drama unfolded when Aishwarya Rai, the estranged daughter-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, married to his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, reportedly sat weeping outside the family’s Circular Road residence on Sunday.

Following the alleged incident of domestic abuse, Rai lodged an FIR at the Mahila police station Sunday accusing her mother-in-law and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi with beating her, dragging her by her hair and snatching away her mobile phone and other belongings before driving her out of the residence. She also blamed her eldest sister-in-law Misa Bharti and husband Tej Pratap of harassing and assaulting her.

In the FIR, Aishwarya Rai said that she was assaulted and dragged out of Rabri Devi’s house at 10, Circular Road on Sunday night.

Confirming this, Aarti Kumari, in-charge of the Mahila police station, said on Monday that an investigation has been launched on the complaint received from Aishwarya. “In the FIR lodged, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tej Pratap and two security personnel have been accused. The police are investigating the case,” she told IANS.

The officer said Rai’s FIR was lodged under sections of 498 A of the Indian Penal Code (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 3/4 (penalty for demanding dowry).

Aishwarya told reporters on Sunday evening, after her alleged eviction from Rabri Devi’s residence, that her mother-in-law had pulled her hair and thrashed her. After this, with the help of a policewoman, she was dragged out of the house.

Media reports have stated that Aiswarya had come with her parents to Rabri Devi’s family residence to collect her belongings.

Aishwarya’s father, former minister Chandrika Rai, said that the Lalu family will be exposed. Talking about fighting this politically, he said that those who cannot respect women in their homes, how can they respect others. After this Chandrika Rai’s supporters created a ruckus outside Rabri’s residence and raised slogans against the family.

While the daughter-in-law accused Rabri of harassing her mentally and physically the mother-in-law has also hit back, apprehending threat to life from Aishwarya.

Rabri Devi in a counter-complaint Monday morning with the Sachivalya police station alleged that Aishwarya was harassing her. In her written complaint, a copy of which was later forwarded to the women’s police station, Rabri alleged that Aishwarya suddenly came out of her room and attacked her when she was sitting with party MLA Shakti Singh Yadav on Sunday.

Rabri has also claimed that Aishwarya had once dumped garbage on her door.

The security guards deployed at her official residence rushed to the spot and rescued her safely, Rabri claimed. Aishwarya left the spot not before threatening to sue her mother-in-law (Rabri Devi) in false and fabricated cases, the former CM said in her complaint.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA and a close associate of Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad, Shakti Yadav confirmed that Rai misbehaved with “madam” and he is a witness.

Reports of conflicts and trouble within the Yadav family have been around since the time the Aishwarya and Tej Pratap married in May last year. Fodder scam convict and RJD leader Lalu Yadav‘s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, after filing for a divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai in November last year, claimed that he was made a scapegoat for the political benefits of his family members.

Soon after, a video had surfaced where Rai was seen leaving teary-eyes from her mother-in-law, Rabri Devi’s house.