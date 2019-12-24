Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

Controversial journalist Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt was caught in a plagiarism row when nature and wildlife writer Janaki Lenin accused her of lifting paragraphs from her 2007 essay “The Song of the Ganges Gharial”. Taking to Twitter, Janaki alleged that Bahar Dutt’s book ‘Rewilding’ has portions of her essay lifted off almost verbatim.

Janaki cited her own essay and shared a screenshot from Dutt’s book which were quite similar.

Her subsequent tweets showed Dutt’s book had exact same words as her essay.

Bahar Dutt’s clarification

Dutt, however, refuted these allegations and said that she had quoted Romulus Whitaker, wildlife conservationist.

Dear Janaki

Expressing shock at the allegations, Dutt said how her emails to Whitaker were on record and were based on the papers sent by him. She adds that the references to the papers she has used in her book are mentioned in the references section.

To another quote, she mentioned that in her book she had attributed the above quote to Rom as it was given to her by him. “If you were writing on his behalf, why did you not mention?” she asked Lenin. Rom is also Janaki Lenin’s husband. Responding to Dutt’s clarification, Lenin reprimanded her for not putting the verbatim quotes in quotation mark.

Lenin has further asked Dutt to share the email exchange between Dutt and her husband, Rom, as she has claimed.