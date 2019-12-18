Police investigation reveals accused in Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder may have been serial killers

While the Supreme Court has appointed a three-member commission led by retired judge V S Sirpurkar to probe the heinous Hyderabad rape and murder case, the Cyberabad police investigating the case have come up with shocking revelations.

According to Navbharat Times, Telangana Police sources with knowledge of the investigation revealed that two out of the four accused in the recent gang rape and murder of the Hyderabad woman veterinarian, Preeti Reddy (name changed), may have been serial rapist and murderers as they had confessed to nine similar crimes while in police custody.

The two accused Muhammad Ali and Chenna Keshavulu while in police custody confessed to raping, murdering and burning three other victims in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Mahbubnagar Highway in Telangana district while, six other crimes were committed in Karnataka districts bordering Telangana, the sources said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The investigative team now believes that the duo was involved in at least 15 similar cases. The Cyberabad police have constituted various teams which have been camping in Raichur, Kalaburagi and Koppal districts of Karnataka to investigate the duo’s involvement in these similar crimes as most of the incidents were allegedly executed on the Telangana-Karnataka border areas.

Investigators are trying to corroborate the confession relying on mobile phone tower locations of the two suspects and the areas where those nine rape-murders took place. “The duo claimed that they sexually abused many women, including prostitutes and transgenders, on the highways. But they claimed that in nine offences the women were killed and then burnt like the veterinarian,” the official added.

With forensic reports already in the possession of Cyberabad police, the closure report in Preeti Reddy’s (name changed) rape and murder case is expected to be filed by officials soon.

On December 6, all the four accused involved in the gang rape and murder of the Hyderabad woman veterinarian, Preeti Reddy (name changed) had been killed in a police encounter as they tried to escape. The Telangana police had arrested all the four under charges of gang-rape and murder in less than 24 hours after the crime.

The remand report filed by the police in the shocking case revealed that the accused who had confessed to the crime had brutally gang-raped and murdered the veterinarian doctor under the influence of alcohol.

After committing the gang-rape at Shamshabad near Hyderabad on the night of November 27, the accused had dumped the body and set it afire at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, about 50 km from Hyderabad.