Mumbai: Man sets wife on fire for ‘serving less mutton’ in dinner

In a shocking incident, a resident of Jui-Kamothe village in Mumbai had set his wife on fire after she allegedly served him less mutton during dinner. The woman died of her injuries on December 9 at Mumbai’s Sion hospital.

The accused identified as Maruti Sarode (38) is a daily wage labourer from Nanded. According to a report in Times of India, Pallavi Sarode was set on fire by her husband after he got annoyed as she served him less quantity of meat.

“The man got angry after his wife served less mutton in his plate while having dinner on the night of December 4. Maruti was in an inebriated condition when he set Pallavi on fire after pouring kerosene on her. The neighbours rushed the woman to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul,” Senior Inspector Balasaheb Tupe was quoted as saying

The woman was later shifted to Sion Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The woman who has been survived by her four minor children had in her statement to the police, reportedly said that her husband set her ablaze in anger.

In a similar case last year, a 22-year-old woman, Shabana Begum, working in a beauty parlour, was set ablaze in her house in Kumarwadi, Tappachabutra in Hyderabad, by her jilted lover, Ibrahim, for refusing to marry him. While Shabana succumbed to her injuries later in the day, Ibrahim, the accused had suffered 85 per cent burns in the incident.