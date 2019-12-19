Thursday, December 19, 2019
Cricketer Virat Kohli tops Forbes India celebrity list 2019, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar at close second

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is on number 4 while cricketer MS Dhoni features at number 5.

OpIndia Staff
Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli has topped the list Forbes India Celebrity 100 for 2019. The second spot has been taken by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The Indian cricket team captain has replaced Salman Khan on the first position as Salman Khan climbed down to number 3.

The popularity of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has seen a significant rise in the recent years thanks to his prolific cricket career. Virat Kohli has earned Rs 252.72 crore in last one year through match fees, the BCCI central contract, brand endorsements and an eight-figure fee for every sponsored Instagram post.

The second position has been taken by Akshay Kumar who has given a number of successful movies.

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been under the firing line of many critics for holding a Canadian passport, had announced that he is soon going to surrender his Canadian passport and resume his Indian citizenship.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is on number 4 while cricketer MS Dhoni features at number 5.

Another interesting thing to note is that the list has two female actors in the top 10 list. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are number 8 and 10 respectively.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar ranks 9 while superstar Rajnikanth is at number 12. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma are at number 14, and 21 respectively.

