Watch: ‘Hum de ke rahenge azaadi’ slogans chanted by DU students supporting CAA

Responding to the anti-India azaadi slogans made by the hoodlums during riots which took place in Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamia is situated, the DU students came up with their version of the slogan intoning that they will provide Azaadi to those who are seeking it.

Delhi Unversity students giving reply to illegal Bangladeshi student 😍😍😍👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/stFZhEpe0M — Shash (@pokershash) December 18, 2019

“Hum de ke rahenge azaadi. Arre ye padi hai azaadi! Aao lelo azaadi! Gin gin ke dege azaadi! Chun chun ke dege azaadi! Kasab ko dedi azaadi! Kashmir ko dedi azaadi! Hum de ke rahenge azaadi!” the DU students shouted.

This roughly translates to: “We will provide freedom. Everyone will be granted freedom. Kasab was given freedom. Kashmir was granted freedom. We will give you freedom.”

This derisive sloganeering by the DU students mocking the azaadi seekers came after the video of hooligans at the Jamia Millia Islamia protests seeking azaadi went viral. Amidst raging protests across the country over CAA, the students of Delhi University have come out to extend their support fir the Citizenship Bill.

After the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, protests erupted at some parts of the country, including at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Soon, the protest was hijacked by Jihadi rioters who started raising azaadi slogans amidst other jihadist war-cry.

The so-called ‘protesters’ raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ and ‘Chheen ke lengey Azadi’ and ‘Ladh ke lengey Azadi’. The slogans translate to ‘Freedom from Hindus’, ‘We will fight for freedom’.

Besides issuing jihadist clarion calls, the Jamia protests also saw widespread violence where rioters blatantly indulged in arson, vandalism and stone pelting. Delhi Police which responded swiftly to nip the riots in the bud were subjected to blistering criticism for dealing with the ‘protestors’ in a violent manner.

In order to prevent further deterioration of law and order in the city, the police entered the Jamia Millia University and charged the rioters with batons and tear-gas shells. However, they were vilified by left-liberal intelligentsia and partisan media outfits.