Sunday, January 19, 2020
Home News Reports After wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, five members of Bangladesh cricket coaching staff opt out of Pakistan tour
SportsCricketNews Reports

After wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, five members of Bangladesh cricket coaching staff opt out of Pakistan tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said that Neil McKenzie, the white-ball batting coach, is among those who have withdrawn alongside fielding coach Ryan Cook due to security reasons.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh cricket team/ Representative Image
Engagements190

In yet another humiliation for terror-state of Pakistan, five members of the coaching staff of the Bangladesh cricket team has decided not to travel with the team for the first leg of the Pakistan tour later this month.

According to the reports, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said that Neil McKenzie, the white-ball batting coach, is among those who have withdrawn alongside fielding coach Ryan Cook due to security reasons.

Earlier, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who is their batting mainstay had also decided to not to travel to Pakistan.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who is contracted to BCB as spin consultant, has also not been called up for such a short series. Team analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran was not considered on account of being an Indian citizen.

“Strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayan broke his hand recently while team analyst Chandrasekaran will be working with the team over Skype. McKenzie and fielding coach Cook will also not be going, while we haven’t yet confirmed on our new bowling coach,” Akram said.

Head coach Russell Domingo will now only have services of physio Julian Calefato in addition to the regular staff while Sohel Islam who is the fielding coach and Tushar Kanti Howlader, who is the strength and conditioning coach.

Bangladesh is set to play three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI in Pakistan between January and April. The T20I series will be played from January 24-27, followed by the first Test from February 7 to 11. Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one-off ODI which will be played on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -
The spine-chilling video of the attack had surfaced on social media in which the four men were caught beating the woman and her family members.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -
Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Who is she to tell me to follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps? Because of people like her, justice not done to rape victims: Nirbhaya’s mother hits out on Indira Jaising

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -

Pakistan hails ‘Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub’ for ‘exposing Fascist Modi’ on Kashmir and CAA, uses her to target ‘Brahmin Hindus’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,909FansLike
221,681FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com