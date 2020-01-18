In yet another humiliation for terror-state of Pakistan, five members of the coaching staff of the Bangladesh cricket team has decided not to travel with the team for the first leg of the Pakistan tour later this month.

According to the reports, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said that Neil McKenzie, the white-ball batting coach, is among those who have withdrawn alongside fielding coach Ryan Cook due to security reasons.

Earlier, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who is their batting mainstay had also decided to not to travel to Pakistan.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who is contracted to BCB as spin consultant, has also not been called up for such a short series. Team analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran was not considered on account of being an Indian citizen.

“Strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayan broke his hand recently while team analyst Chandrasekaran will be working with the team over Skype. McKenzie and fielding coach Cook will also not be going, while we haven’t yet confirmed on our new bowling coach,” Akram said.

Head coach Russell Domingo will now only have services of physio Julian Calefato in addition to the regular staff while Sohel Islam who is the fielding coach and Tushar Kanti Howlader, who is the strength and conditioning coach.

Bangladesh is set to play three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI in Pakistan between January and April. The T20I series will be played from January 24-27, followed by the first Test from February 7 to 11. Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one-off ODI which will be played on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9.