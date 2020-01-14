Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Andy Murray's funny and adorable exchange on Instagram with his mother is relatable at all too many different levels

OpIndia Staff
The generation gap is nowhere more prominent than it is on social media. All of us, in some way or the other, have helped our elders get accustomed to the internet. However, often, we find ourselves exasperated by how our previous generations navigate their way through social media. And as it turns out, it is an experience that the youth the world over have to go through.

Judy Murray, the mother of tennis superstar Andy Murray, recently shared an image on Instagram of some Mandarin oranges arranged in some order with the caption “How to say Hello in Mandarin”. However, the pattern wasn’t exactly obvious from the picture as it was cropped on the photo-sharing platform. Presumably, the pattern said ‘hello’. Soon, Andy Murray commented on the post, explaining to his mother how it all worked.

Andy said, “…if you post a picture with half the content cut out it doesn’t work.. you will get less likes and people will unfollow you (probably a wise decision on their part)”. Then, adding further cheek to the comment, he added, “This just looks like a few mandarins scattered on a table.. I wouldn’t want people to think you’re a mad old lady. Please try to do better. Love from your baby boy.” To sum up the funny exchange, he ended the comment with “This is your final warning before I unfollow”.

Andy Murray’s funny and adorable exchange on Instagram with his mother is relatable at all too many different levels. All of us have had a similar experience at some point or the other. Judy later uploaded another image, much better than her previous one, after her son’s comment.

Judy Murray and Andy Murray share a very strong relationship and the Tennis player has always credited his mother greatly for his success in the courts. During his matches, Judy could be often spotted in the crowd being a total nervous wreck, as mothers are often wont to be.

