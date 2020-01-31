Friday, January 31, 2020
Home News Reports A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn't clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth
News Reports

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

Reportedly, BMTC is now probing how the conductor misrepresented his results and investigating the matter further. 

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams
Bus Conductor Madhu NC who cleared UPSC Mains Exam (Photo Credits: The Hans India)
Engagements1263

It was reported earlier that a 29-year-old bus conductor in Karnataka named Madhu NC employed at the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has recently cleared the coveted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam in January.

Reportedly, he was said to be overjoyed when he found out that he has cleared the mains exam and was looking forward to the interview round to be held on 25th March.

Bangalore Mirror had reported that Madhu had stated that his parents are overjoyed, though they do not even fully understand what exams he has cleared or what it may mean.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Coolie clears civil services exam after studying with the help of Indian Railways’ free WiFi

However, it is now revealed that the news seems to be untrue. The BMTC conductor who was said to have cleared his IAS examination had misrepresented his marks. Mumbai Mirror reported that the mark sheet that was shown to the paper actually did not belong to him but someone else called Madhu Kumari.

Reportedly, BMTC is now probing how the conductor misrepresented his results and investigating the matter further.

Note: We had curated the report by Mumbai Mirror. Once the Mumbai Mirror updated their report with new information, we have modified our report accordingly. We regret the error made. 

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Karnataka news, Karnataka video, Karnataka capital

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gopal shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Days before George Soros launched attack against India, his NGO Open Society Foundations filed plea in Delhi HC against Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns 'children of Godse' of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns ‘children of Godse’ of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,582FansLike
227,324FollowersFollow
167,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com