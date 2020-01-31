It was reported earlier that a 29-year-old bus conductor in Karnataka named Madhu NC employed at the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has recently cleared the coveted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam in January.

Reportedly, he was said to be overjoyed when he found out that he has cleared the mains exam and was looking forward to the interview round to be held on 25th March.

Bangalore Mirror had reported that Madhu had stated that his parents are overjoyed, though they do not even fully understand what exams he has cleared or what it may mean.

However, it is now revealed that the news seems to be untrue. The BMTC conductor who was said to have cleared his IAS examination had misrepresented his marks. Mumbai Mirror reported that the mark sheet that was shown to the paper actually did not belong to him but someone else called Madhu Kumari.

Reportedly, BMTC is now probing how the conductor misrepresented his results and investigating the matter further.

Note: We had curated the report by Mumbai Mirror. Once the Mumbai Mirror updated their report with new information, we have modified our report accordingly. We regret the error made.