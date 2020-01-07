BJP MP says Owaisi is a clown so he will be hung upside down

Arvind Dharmapuri, the BJP MP from Nizamabad in Telangana, has gone one step further while defending his controversial remarks against Asaduddin Owaisi. Earlier, he had said that he will hang Owaisi ‘upside down’. Today, Dharmapuri called the Islamic Fundamentalist leader a ‘clown’ and a ‘broker of Muslim votes’.

The BJP MP said, “You (Asaduddin Owaisi) look like a clown so you will be hung upside down, clowns do this in circuses. You are a broker of Muslim votes, earlier Congress paid you more for your brokerage, now TRS pays more.”

Arvind Dharmapuri,BJP MP on his statement ‘Will hang Owaisi upside down’: You(Asaduddin Owaisi) look like a clown so you will be hung upside down, clowns do this in circuses. You are broker of Muslim votes,earlier Congress used to pay you more for your brokerage,now TRS pays more pic.twitter.com/ga0EsExjAI — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Earlier, the BJP MP had said, “Asaduddin Owaisi, I warn you that I will hang you upside down by a crane and shave your beard. I will give promotion to your beard by sticking it to the Chief Minister KCR.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“Asaduddin should remember that Nizamabad belongs to the BJP. Nine years ago his brother Akbaruddin was stabbed several times and shot by a well-known person known to them. Your brother is still availing treatment for those injuries even after nine years,” he had proceeded to add.

Reportedly, Dharmapuri had responded to Owaisi’s remark at an anti-CAA rally that he will “tear” the BJP. Referring to the attack on Akbaruddin Owaisi by one of their close aides, he had stated, “Your own brother was ‘torn’ by a person close to you in your own area, and you talk about ‘tearing’ BJP?

He had further added that he will get a crane on the same place where Owaisi made the remark and will hang him upside down. Then he added that he will stick the bear on KCR “so people will come to know that KCR is a mullah too”.