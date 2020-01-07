Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Home Politics You are a clown, so you'll be hung upside down: BJP MP from Telangana tells Asaduddin Owaisi
News ReportsPolitics

You are a clown, so you’ll be hung upside down: BJP MP from Telangana tells Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier, Dharmapuri has stated that he will shave off Owaisi's beard and give it promotion by sticking it on Telangana CM's face.

OpIndia Staff
BJP MP says Owaisi is a clown so he will be hung upside down
Asaduddin Owaisi(Source: The Hindu)
Engagements150

Arvind Dharmapuri, the BJP MP from Nizamabad in Telangana, has gone one step further while defending his controversial remarks against Asaduddin Owaisi. Earlier, he had said that he will hang Owaisi ‘upside down’. Today, Dharmapuri called the Islamic Fundamentalist leader a ‘clown’ and a ‘broker of Muslim votes’.

The BJP MP said, “You (Asaduddin Owaisi) look like a clown so you will be hung upside down, clowns do this in circuses. You are a broker of Muslim votes, earlier Congress paid you more for your brokerage, now TRS pays more.”

Earlier, the BJP MP had said, “Asaduddin Owaisi, I warn you that I will hang you upside down by a crane and shave your beard. I will give promotion to your beard by sticking it to the Chief Minister KCR.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“Asaduddin should remember that Nizamabad belongs to the BJP. Nine years ago his brother Akbaruddin was stabbed several times and shot by a well-known person known to them. Your brother is still availing treatment for those injuries even after nine years,” he had proceeded to add.

Reportedly, Dharmapuri had responded to Owaisi’s remark at an anti-CAA rally that he will “tear” the BJP. Referring to the attack on Akbaruddin Owaisi by one of their close aides, he had stated, “Your own brother was ‘torn’ by a person close to you in your own area, and you talk about ‘tearing’ BJP?

He had further added that he will get a crane on the same place where Owaisi made the remark and will hang him upside down. Then he added that he will stick the bear on KCR “so people will come to know that KCR is a mullah too”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Telangana news, Telangana capital, Telangana weather

Big Story

JNU violence: Rape victim says ex-The Hindu journalist who roughed up Republic TV reporter abused her and called her names to protect the accused

Nirwa Mehta -
Abhimanyu Singh's wife, Aletta Andre, a Dutch journalist in India, is accused of writing fake stories regarding a rape case of Indian where the accused was a Dutch citizen
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

201,976FansLike
214,933FollowersFollow
150,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com