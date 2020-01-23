Once against demonstrating the intolerant behaviour of left-liberals, News Nation Consulting editor Deepak Chaurasia was abused by a CPI leader during a TV debate on the channel. During a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act, CPI spokesperson Ameer Haider Zaidi referred to Chaurasia as ‘bh*dwa patrakar’ (pimp journalist) several times, calling him a slave of the government.

In a video shared by Deepak Chaurasia on Twitter, Zaidi was heard saying, “if you debate only to insult Muslims and lick the shoes of the government, then shame on your journalism. I challenge you Deepak Chaurasia, you bh*dwa patrakar, that if you invite persons like me, at least learn to respect”. He was also using the Hindi pronoun ‘Tu’ to refer to Chaurasia, instead of ‘aap’ or even ‘tum’, which is considered a insult when used in formal situations outside family and friends.

These insulting comments created invited sharp reaction from few other panellists, as journalist Awadhesh Kumar, spiritual leader Acharya Vikramaditya, BJP leader Vijay Jolly and Muslim Scholar Dr. Shoaib Jamei strongly objected to use of abusive language by the CPI leader for the anchor of the show.

Among these commotion, Deepak Chaurasia said that he has the courage to show the abuses of Zaidi on his channel, and asked him to keep talking. The CPI leader goes on to abuse him even more by using unparliamentary language and angrily leaves the show, while other panellists kept asking him to not do that and apologise to the journalist. Acharya Vikramaditya even said that there should be an arrest warrant against him for such behaviour. Vijay Jolly said that communists in India should be ashamed of such a communist leader.

Sharing the video, Deepak Chaurasia tweeted that when the conceptual reasoning ability of an organisation dies, it resorts to abuses. ‘If you feel better by abusing me, then please abuse me more. But Zaidi sahab., don’t fill the mind of children with your Mental frustration’, he added.