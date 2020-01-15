Thursday, January 16, 2020
Home News Reports We are recommending his termination: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on DSP Davinder Singh who was caught with Hizbul terrorists
News Reports

We are recommending his termination: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on DSP Davinder Singh who was caught with Hizbul terrorists

Singh was arrested from Mir Bazar in Kulgam district, along with terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Naveed Babu who was its district commander, and Altaf and an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits

OpIndia Staff
Senior JandK cop Davinder Singh, (Courtesy: PTI)
Engagements161

A senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer, Davinder Singh posted with the anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar Airpor, was arrested on Saturday over allegations of ferrying a lawyer and two terrorists from the Kashmir valley to Delhi, continues to remain suspended from service.

As per Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, the agency has recommended sacking him, but Davinder Singh continues to remain suspended.

Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Munir Khan on Wednesday recommended dismissal of arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh from service as he continues to be grilled by multiple agencies for his terror nexus.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Singh was arrested from Mir Bazar in Kulgam district, along with terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Naveed Babu who was its district commander, and Altaf and an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

Naveed Babu is accused of being involved in the killing of 11 non-local workers including truck drivers and labourers in south Kashmir in October and November last year.

The police had received a specific intelligence input on the basis of which it intercepted a vehicle on Saturday, in which the Hizbul terrorist, who is also a former Special Police Official (SPO), his accomplice Asif and Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh were travelling at Wanpoh.

After arresting and interrogation of Davinder Singh and Naveed Babu, the police carried out multiple raids in Srinagar and South Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

At Davinder Singh’s home in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols. Another AK rifle and a pistol were recovered based on Naveed Babu’s confession.

The office of Davinder Singh at Srinagar airport has already been sealed so that nobody is able to tamper with evidence.

Interrogators from the state police, state intelligence, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been questioning Davinder Singh after his arrest on Saturday. Sources have, however, said that the arrested officer is not cooperating with his interrogators.

NIA will take custody of the arrested police officer after other agencies have finished questioning him, sources said. Police sources also said that investigations are underway to find out why the terrorists were going to Delhi with the help of the police officer.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:davinder singh, devinder singh, davindra singh,

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
The make-believe world of Shaheen Bagh farce will come down crashing: Here is why

The make-believe world of Shaheen Bagh protests will come down crashing: Here is why

Saket Suryesh -
Minister Piyush Goyal not to meet Jeff Bezos during his India visit: Washington Post anti-India stand showing effect?

Minister Piyush Goyal not to meet Jeff Bezos during his India visit: Washington Post anti-India stand showing effect?

OpIndia Staff -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

20 years ago, Narendra Modi called out the mentality behind Islamic terrorism and ‘pseudo-seculars’ like Rajdeep Sardesai went after him

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Sachdeva convicted to 3 years imprisonment for molesting former Bollywood actress

Mumbai consultant Vikas Sachdeva convicted by special POCSO court for molesting former Bollywood actress on a flight in 2017

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,030FansLike
220,616FollowersFollow
156,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com