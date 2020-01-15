A senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer, Davinder Singh posted with the anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar Airpor, was arrested on Saturday over allegations of ferrying a lawyer and two terrorists from the Kashmir valley to Delhi, continues to remain suspended from service.

As per Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, the agency has recommended sacking him, but Davinder Singh continues to remain suspended.

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Deputy SP Davinder Singh: He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. Cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation. pic.twitter.com/qMRKJd4Xhq — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Munir Khan on Wednesday recommended dismissal of arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh from service as he continues to be grilled by multiple agencies for his terror nexus.

Singh was arrested from Mir Bazar in Kulgam district, along with terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Naveed Babu who was its district commander, and Altaf and an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

Naveed Babu is accused of being involved in the killing of 11 non-local workers including truck drivers and labourers in south Kashmir in October and November last year.

The police had received a specific intelligence input on the basis of which it intercepted a vehicle on Saturday, in which the Hizbul terrorist, who is also a former Special Police Official (SPO), his accomplice Asif and Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh were travelling at Wanpoh.

After arresting and interrogation of Davinder Singh and Naveed Babu, the police carried out multiple raids in Srinagar and South Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

At Davinder Singh’s home in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols. Another AK rifle and a pistol were recovered based on Naveed Babu’s confession.

The office of Davinder Singh at Srinagar airport has already been sealed so that nobody is able to tamper with evidence.

Interrogators from the state police, state intelligence, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been questioning Davinder Singh after his arrest on Saturday. Sources have, however, said that the arrested officer is not cooperating with his interrogators.

NIA will take custody of the arrested police officer after other agencies have finished questioning him, sources said. Police sources also said that investigations are underway to find out why the terrorists were going to Delhi with the help of the police officer.