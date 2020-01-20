Monday, January 20, 2020
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: From fighting depression to lessons from Chandrayan 2, here are 5 key takeaways

PM Modi interacted with over 2000 students and teachers from across the nation at Delhi's Talkatora stadium.

OpIndia Staff
Highlights of Pariksha Pe Charcha 3.0
PM Modi speaking at the event. (Picture Courtesy: The Financial Express)
The third edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” was held on 20th January at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Delhi. During this session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an audience of over 2000 students and teachers.

The event is designed to act as a “stress buster” for the students before their board exams. The students also chanced upon the opportunity to meet and interact with the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi talked about a range of issues, starting from depression to the importance of resilience in life. Here are the 5 key highlights from the interaction:

The Chandrayaan 2 Mission:

PM Modi cited the example of Chandrayaan 2 mission to highlight the importance of failures in life. He explained how he became restless after the lunar mission failed during the soft landing. This motivated the Prime Minister to meet the scientists, the very next morning. He added that every failure in life is a stepping stone towards success.

The Indian Cricket Team

While interacting with the students, PM Modi talked about the infamous Test match held at Eden Gardens in 2001. The objective was to highlight the significance of a strong will and determination in life.

He stated that even though India was all set to lose the match, the players did not get demotivated. The extraordinary innings played with Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman is a testimony to it. He also highlighted the case of Anil Kumble whose “positive thinking” and courage led him to bowl, despite a chin-injury against West Indies in Antigua.

Fighting Depression

To help students overcome depression, PM Narendra Modi suggested parents encourage their children to face challenges in life. He also added that parents should not pressurise their children. He explained it using the example of a “spring” which if overstressed becomes useless altogether.

On Social Media

The Prime Minister encouraged children to devote time to learn about the latest technology. He, however, cautioned students against using too much of social media. Modi added that one must not allow technology to take over their lives. He suggested implementing some “gadget-free” hours. He also talked about limiting the use of technology and using it to spend quality time with pets, friends, and family.

Finding the Right Balance

Replying to a query about balancing studies and extra-curricular activities, PM Modi stated that students cannot live like a robot. He stressed the importance of participating in extra-curricular activities. Modi urged students to learn from their experiences. He also stated that there are now plenty of opportunities besides academics. The Prime Minister also highlighted the change in social stigma among parents surrounding extra-curricular activities.

Read: 6 key points that PM Modi discussed with students during the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event

PM Narendra Modi attends numerous events all year-round. However, he reiterated that the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” was the closest to his heart.

