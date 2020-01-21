Gujarat: Couple’s wedding called off after groom’s father elopes with bride’s mother, families file missing persons report

In an unprecedented turn of events, a young couple who were set to marry each other had to call off their wedding, after the groom’s father eloped with the bride’s mother in Surat, Gujarat.

The bride and groom were reportedly preparing for their marriage for the last one year, soon after they got engaged, however, this disappearance of their parents barely one month before the marriage has left the families reeling from the shock.

The couple’s wedding was scheduled for the second week of February, but their parents have reportedly been missing for the last 10 days now. While the man disappeared from his house in Katargam area, the woman left her house in Navsari, leaving the family members in an extremely embarrassing situation.

The groom’s father, a textile businessman who also deals in property, went untraceable around January 10. The man who is also a member of a political party is a native of Amreli district. He apparently knew the bride’s mother since their young age as they were reportedly neighbours in Katargam area and good friends too.

“They knew each other since they lived in the same society. Some of their close friends informed us after they eloped that they had a relationship in the past too. However, the woman got engaged with her current husband in Navsari,” said a relative of both the families. Both the families have filed missing persons’ report with the police.