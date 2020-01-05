Sunday, January 5, 2020
Even as left-wing groups keep JNU under forced lockdown over fee hike, masked men with sticks enter campus, indulge in violence

JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked and she was injured. Both ABVP and left-wing student groups blamed each other for the attack by masked groups on students

OpIndia Staff
JNU
JNUS President Aishe Ghosh, masked attackers in JNU
A large group of masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University campus today and assaulted students, faculty and other staff members. JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked and she was injured in the incident.

In a video shared on social media, Aishe Ghosh is seen saying that she was brutally beaten and she is bleeding. She said that she is not in a condition to talk.

Videos of the incident sent to us by sources inside the university show a large number of youths wearing masks entering student hostels, attacking students and vandalising the hostels.

In the above video from Sabarmati Hostel, the attackers are seen to be armed with sticks, rods and bats, and stones and bricks are seen lying on the floor, suggesting that those were thrown inside. Both boys and girls are seen to be part of the masked attackers. Girls in the hostel said that attackers entered the girls wing of the Sabarmati hostel armed with sticks and broken bottles and assaulted the girls. This forced the girls to lock themselves in their rooms.

Apart from Sabarmati hostel, Periyar hostel was also attacked, while several other hostels were surrounded by the mob.

Security guards posted in the university campus said that they were also attacked by the attackers. They said that the attackers are students, and they had kicked them and eaten them with sticks. They said they were beaten while trying to protect the students who were being attacked. One female guard added that she can identify a few of the attackers.

Many people sharing photos and videos of the attack on social media are blaming ABVP for it. On the other hand, ABVP has accused that left-wing students had attacked the Periyar hostel. ABVP’s JNU president Durgesh said, “around four to five hundred members of the left-wing gathered around the Periyar hostel, vandalised the hostel and forcibly entered the hostel to thrash the ABVP activists inside.” He said that ABVP’s presidential candidate Manish Jangid was badly injured. ABVP’s Vijay said that during the day left-wing students had attacked its members, and one injured student has been admitted at AIIMS. He alleged that 300-400 masked youths from left-wing had attacked the Periyar hostel. On the attack on Aishe Ghosh, Vijay said that it is a conspiracy of left to defame ABVP.

ABVP leaders in JNU said today a large group of students had gathered for winter semester registration, as today was the last date for same. But a group of left-wing students, who want to get the classes to remain cancelled as they are protesting against fee hikes, arrived and prevented the students from registering. The left-wing students also allegedly occupied the server room of the university and shut down the internet, preventing students from registering online.

Photos of ABVP members attacked by left-wing students were also shared on social media by ABVP’s national secretary Nidhi Tripathi.

According to the latest news, Delhi police entered the university campus to control the situation on the request of JNU administration.

The attack came even as a section of JNU students continue preventing classes from being held due to an ongoing strike. A group of students are protesting against the fee hikes proposed by the JNU administration, and not allowing normal functioning of the university to continue.

