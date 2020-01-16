Thursday, January 16, 2020
Congress corporator seen creating ruckus at metro station, hits female journalist trying to make video

Tabassum, the Indian Express journalist had shared on Twitter that when she approached the corporator and requested him to calm down she was misbehaved and assaulted by him.

OpIndia Staff
Vikrant Chavan hits Female Journalist(Photo Credits : Twitter)
An Indian Express journalist took to Twitter yesterday to narrate how a congress corporator Vikrant Chavan was seen threatening staff and creating a ruckus at a metro station in Mumbai.

Tabassum, the journalist had tweeted that she had heard the Congress corporator shouting at metro station staffers and security personnel.

In a series of tweets, the journalist explained that when she approached a security staffer to enquire the reason behind the corporator’s anger, she was told that he is only asserting his political power and is unwilling to listen. Upon being told by the security staff that it was a silent zone, the corporator reportedly fired up further.

She further shared that when she asked the corporator to calm down, she was misbehaved, intimidated and attacked physically when trying to make a video.

The journalist stated that she was told rudely by the Congress leader to go away, asserting further his political links.

This story came to light a day after Kaptan Malik, the brother of NCP leader Nawab Malik, was seen brutally thrashing labourers in a viral video. NCP also happens to be the Congress’ ally in the Maharashtra government.

Vikrant Chavan is not new to controversy. According to an Indian Express report, Chavan and three other corporators were charged for abetment of suicide of builder Suraj Parmar in 2015. The victim had cited “mental harassment” by Chavan and the others in his 13-page suicide note as the reason behind his death.

Chavan’s election affidavit states that he has four criminal cases pending against him. They include serious charges such as forgery, evidence tampering, fraud, criminal intimidation besides abetment of suicide. The journalist further shared that despite criminal charges and controversies, the Congress had fielded Chavan from the Ojal Majiwada seat in the assembly elections.

Congress is currently in power in Maharashtra in an alliance government with Shiv Sena and NCP. Recently, a professor at Mumbai University was reportedly asked to go on leave after he had shared a Facebook post against Rahul Gandhi‘s criticism of Savarkar.

Congress’ student wing NSUI had gheraoed the university VC and had held protests demanding action against the said professor for his criticism against the Congress prince.

