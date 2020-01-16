An Indian Express journalist took to Twitter yesterday to narrate how a congress corporator Vikrant Chavan was seen threatening staff and creating a ruckus at a metro station in Mumbai.

Tabassum, the journalist had tweeted that she had heard the Congress corporator shouting at metro station staffers and security personnel.

THREAD:”I am a corporator, do you know that?”was the first thing I heard as I entered the metro station today.Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan was shouting at two Metro staffers & two security personnel who tried their best to calm him down.Being a journalist, I was curious (1) — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020

In a series of tweets, the journalist explained that when she approached a security staffer to enquire the reason behind the corporator’s anger, she was told that he is only asserting his political power and is unwilling to listen. Upon being told by the security staff that it was a silent zone, the corporator reportedly fired up further.

- Ad - - article resumes -

She further shared that when she asked the corporator to calm down, she was misbehaved, intimidated and attacked physically when trying to make a video.

I decided to intervene, and asked Chavan politely to calm down. His voice grew louder, he said “Tu ja yahan se. Mein Vikrant Chavan hun. Corporator”. At that point we decided to make a video. Chavan got violent, hit my hand to stop the video. (3) @INCIndia @INCMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9L1wzcAN6M — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020

The journalist stated that she was told rudely by the Congress leader to go away, asserting further his political links.

This story came to light a day after Kaptan Malik, the brother of NCP leader Nawab Malik, was seen brutally thrashing labourers in a viral video. NCP also happens to be the Congress’ ally in the Maharashtra government.

In 2015, Congress’ Chavan, from Thane, was charged with abetment to suicide after Thane builder Suraj Parmar committed suicide. Chavan was accused of “mental harassment and demanded payoffs” from Parmar forcing him to end his life. (5) @INCIndiaLive @INCMaharashtra — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020

Vikrant Chavan is not new to controversy. According to an Indian Express report, Chavan and three other corporators were charged for abetment of suicide of builder Suraj Parmar in 2015. The victim had cited “mental harassment” by Chavan and the others in his 13-page suicide note as the reason behind his death.

Chavan’s election affidavit states that he has four criminal cases pending against him. They include serious charges such as forgery, evidence tampering, fraud, criminal intimidation besides abetment of suicide. The journalist further shared that despite criminal charges and controversies, the Congress had fielded Chavan from the Ojal Majiwada seat in the assembly elections.

Despite so many cases,this year Congress nominated Chavan to contest from Oval Majiwada seat for State assembly elections in Thane.

It is sad to know that politicians avail such freedom to shout and assault at their whim and still get nominated by party @INCMaharashtra @ie_mumbai — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020

Congress is currently in power in Maharashtra in an alliance government with Shiv Sena and NCP. Recently, a professor at Mumbai University was reportedly asked to go on leave after he had shared a Facebook post against Rahul Gandhi‘s criticism of Savarkar.

Congress’ student wing NSUI had gheraoed the university VC and had held protests demanding action against the said professor for his criticism against the Congress prince.