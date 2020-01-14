Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Remarks against Rahul Gandhi: Mumbai University professor sent on 'leave' after NSUI protests against his Facebook post against Rahul's Savarkar comment

NSUI had stated that Soman is behaving like a political advocate in the university and can provoke clashes among students.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi inaugurates a new facility for treatment of medical illness and addiction
Rahul Gandhi(Source: DnaIndia)
A professor at Mumbai University has allegedly been sent on compulsory ‘leave’ for an ‘objectionable’ post on Facebook against the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar, Rahul Gandhi. Yogesh Soman, Director at the Academy of Theater Arts, allegedly made some objectionable remarks in a video, as a consequence of which, the decision was taken by the University.

As per the report on Times Now, the professor had put up a video blog on 14 December on Facebook. Some of the words used in the video were deemed objectionable by the NSUI and some among the university authorities. NSUI had reportedly held protests against the said professor. Yesterday, the university’s fact-finding committee had found him guilty and had asked him to go on leave.

On December 23 NSUI members had gheraoed Mumbai University VC Dr Subhash Pednekar, demanding action against Yogesh Soman. In the 51-second video, Soman is seen telling Rahul Gandhi, “You truly are not Savarkar, you don’t have any qualities of him. The truth is you are not a true Gandhi either…”

As per reports, NSUI had stated that Soman is behaving like a political advocate in the university and can provoke clashes among students.

According to the University, there were other allegations against the professor apart from the said post. The video in question was apparently made in response to the former Congress president’s remarks against Veer Savarkar and shared on social media in December. Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Delhi had said, “My name is not Rahul Savarkar, won’t apologise for the truth”, alluding to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

The incident involving the professor is the latest instance of the Aghadi government’s crackdown on dissent. Not too long ago, the Shiv Sena had forcibly shaved the head of a man and thrashed him for criticizing Uddhav Thackeray. Instead of condemning the behaviour of the party workers, MLA Aaditya Thackeray went ahead and called the victim a nasty, low-life troll.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has demonstrated similar inclinations in Rajasthan as well. Recently, a man was detained by the Police for allegedly making a ‘derogatory’ comment against Chief Minister Gehlot on social media.

