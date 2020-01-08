Delhi’s infamous Jawaharlal Nehru University is in the news for last few days for all the wrong reasons. The violence that errupted in the university shocked many. The left organisations used this violence to mobilise the youth and carry out protests across various cities in the country.

While the left organisations are claiming that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were behind this JNU violence, news reports suggest that the violence was initiated by the left goons.

Left organisations, INC and other opposition parties are using this JNU incidence to attack the ABVP. On Tuesday, 7th of January, ABVP’s office in Pune was attacked. The attackers smeared ink on the name board outside ABVP Pune’s office. It was later revealed that the attackers were leaders of Nationalist Students’ Congress which is student wing of Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In a Facebook post, Vishal More who claims to be the City President of NSC and president of NCP Pune took responsibility for the attack. He in that post shared their photos attacking the ABVP office.

NCP is currently in the coalition government in Maharashtra along with Shiv Sena and INC. Such vandalism and violence resorted to by the leaders of a political party in power shows is condemnable. We have no hopes that the Maharashtra government will take any action against these goons as they are their own. But we hope that the nation stands in support of ABVP and against these goons who resort to violence while taking a moral high ground.

Advocate. Currently practising in the Bombay High Court at Mumbai.