Thursday, January 23, 2020
Interacting with content developers and Youtubers in Islamabad, the Pakistan PM held the Indian film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, accountable for the spurt in sex crimes and divorce rate in Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan PM Imran Khan , image courtesy: MyNation
The Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has developed this peculiar habit of blaming India for whatever happens on Pakistan’s soil. Khan, who incidentally is a two-time divorcee himself has now gone on to hold India’s Bollywood responsible for the divorce and sex-crimes in his country.

Interacting with content developers and Youtubers in Islamabad, the Pakistan PM held the Indian film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, accountable for the spurt in sex crimes and divorce rate in Pakistan. He also added that the main reason for the increase in drug abuse in the country is due to mobile-phones.

“It is very important for us to understand that Pakistan is facing a very big challenge and that is because of mobile phones. Mobile phones have enabled the availability of such content to children that was never available in entire human history. Now there is a fallout. This is the main reason of drugs getting inside schools. I did not realise it until I came to power. Sex-crime is skyrocketing. Paedophilia, child pornography are going on in Pakistan,” Imran Khan said, holding the entertainment industry in the west and in India responsible for the rise in drug use in schools.

Imran said that such content has led to the “breakdown of the family system” and the rising rate of divorce.

At this point, it becomes imperative to note that the cricketer turned politician who had been raising deep concerns over issues like Paedophilia, drug abuse and divorce prevalent in his country, himself has been accused of using drugs and has been divorced twice.

Read: Imran Khan is a closet bigot, regularly makes derogatory comments on Hindus, says ex-wife Reham Khan

Imran Khan’s second marriage, which barely lasted for 10 months was to journalist Reham Khan. In 2018, Reham Khan wrote a controversial book in which she alleged Imran Khan used to have up to 6 gm of cocaine a night.

Imran Khan was widely ridiculed on social media for his ludicrous remark. Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat took to Twitter to write: “Bollywood movies behind sex crimes in Pakistan: Imran Khan. Hasn’t PM watched many Bollywood movies in the past?”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user joked: “Next he will say bcos of Sunny Deol we are unable to pump out drinking water.”

Google data reveals that Pakistan tops the list of most porn-searching countries in the world. In fact, Pakistan also tops the list for searches on animal porn, featuring pigs, donkeys, dogs, cats and snakes. In fact, six of the top eight porn-searching countries are Muslim nations.

