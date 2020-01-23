The terror state of Pakistan, which is being isolated across the globe, has once again planned to resort to thuggery and vandalism on the streets of London. India has written to the UK authorities raising concerns over a group of Pakistani protestor’s plan to burn the Indian Constitution outside the Indian embassy in London on January 26.

The Twitter handle of the High Commission of India in London said in a Tweet: “High Commissioner called on Home Secretary Priti Patel & discussed issues of mutual interest to take forward India-UK ties. She conveyed security and safety concerns flowing from planned protests including on Republic Day at India House.”

High Commissioner called on Home Secretary @patel4witham & discussed issues of mutual interest to take forward India-UK ties. She conveyed security and safety concerns flowing from planned protests including on Republic Day at India House.@RuchiGhanashyam @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/9PxGQWCdLb — India in the UK (@HCI_London) January 21, 2020

Several members of the Indian diaspora have also been writing to various UK authorities to ban the protest. President of Overseas Friends of BJP, Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat said, “We are writing letters to Mayor of London, Met Police commissioner and Home Secretary. We are also starting a community response document to be submitted to the PM.”

Up to 5000 Pakistani protestors are expected to participate in the so-called “Rise for Kashmir” protest outside the Indian high commission building in London on January 26, India’s Republic Day.

Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, one of the organisations involved in planning the protest said, “Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and all like-minded organisations who are seeking peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute are part of the protest.” Some pro-Khalistan fringe groups are also joining hands with these outfits in the protest.

Notably, last year too, the pro-Khalistani outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had attempted to incite Sikhs and foil the Indian flag hoisting on Republic day.

Fahim Kayani said: “There is no question of hurting any sentiments by burning the flag or Constitution. We hope common Indians will come out in support of seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. We strongly protest against the fascist policies of the government. We want to hold the perpetrators accountable for mass killings, gang rapes, false flag operations, orchestrating social chaos and wrecking economic havoc in Kashmir.”

Reportedly, messages are being widely circulated using various social media platforms inviting “like-minded” people to join and burn the Indian Constitution.

It is notable here that the Indian High Commission has been attacked multiple times since August last year by pro-Pakistan groups masquerading as Kashmir sympathisers and marching against India’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

Last year during India’s Independence Day thousands of Pakistani immigrants in London resorted to violence to mark their protest against abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, stone-pelting, a personal favourite method of the jihadis in Kashmir.

The incident then too, took place outside the Indian High Commission in London, in which thousands of Pakistanis stormed to carry out violent protests. Protesters carrying Khalistani and Kashmiri flags tried to push forward across police lines and threw stones and other objects at Indians who were present on the occasion of Independence day.

Hundreds of Pakistani thugs and hooligans were present among the protesters at the so-called anti-India protest deliberately which coincided with Independence Day. They held anti-India placards and abused Indians present at the Indian High Commission. Indian families with small children were trapped for hours as the protestors held them as hostages.

The Pakistani groups had also planned a similar anti-India protest on the occasion of Diwali last year.

It is notable here that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party in the UK had faced severe criticism from the Indian government and the Indian diaspora in the UK, last year, for unanimously passing a ‘Kashmir resolution’ parroting Pakistan’s lines over the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian MEA and the High Commission had condemned the resolution and had stated that the Labour party is only pandering vote bank interests by taking a pro-Pakistan stand to woo the British-Pakistani voters.