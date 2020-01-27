Supermodel and Former Miss India World Natasha Suri has filed an FIR against pro-Congress fake-news peddler Flynn Remedios for tagging her name into objectionable content, reports Orissapost.

Reportedly, Natasha accused Remedios of putting up adult content tagging her name on his portals Indiascoops.com and Indiaspeaks.live, and also sent the same to various other websites for publication. Indiascoops.com is the same website which Remedios had used earlier to spread anti-Modi fake news regarding Yoga day video and Rafale deal. These articles by Indiascoops were shared extensively by ex-Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana and SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan amongst others.

Natasha along with her lawyer Madhav V Thorat filed the FIR against Remedios at Dadar police station earlier this month. A complaint was given to Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) in Bandra-Kurla Complex December 24 but the FIR was lodged only in January at Dadar Police Station.

As per Suri, the harassment started in November 2019 when somebody started creating fake news articles and started tagging her on social media posts. These posts would have objectionable pictures of girls in a bathroom with their faced blurred. “The name of some girl called Natasha Suri Singh. This is a non-existent name, but this man Flynn Remedios was doing this for some reason. I am his new target,” Natasha alleged.

“He started sharing these fake news articles under the garb of Natasha Suri Singh, and because there is only Natasha Suri right now, who is a model, all these instantly got linked with me. He made some fake Twitter accounts and created some horrendous news articles and some bathroom pictures, and circulated it on his portal. He has taken out pictures with no heads from porn sites and written @NatSuri on them. It’s all appearing under my Google name,” added Natasha.

Natasha confirmed that the FIR got filed because even the police realised that the accused was an actual threat and dangerous. “He is unnecessarily dragging me into so many controversies that I am not a part of,” said former Miss India World Suri.

The supermodel said that Remedios also stoked controversy by running an article on his portals which stated that she has accused Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla of molestation. The supermodel added that it is important to take these criminals to task in order to protect your honour and dignity.

Natasha won Femina Miss India World title in 2006 and was in the Top 10 at the Miss World contest. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Malayalam film ‘King Liar’ and has worked in a few web-series including Inside Edge.

This is not the first time that Congress supporter Flynn Remedios is accused of publishing defamatory material. Remedios runs a fake news website IndiaScoops.com which is often shared by Congress leaders and Senior Supreme Court lawyers like Prashant Bhushan.

A case was registered against Flynn Remedios last year in January 2019 after he had attempted to lure a model to character assassinate a BJP leader Vinod Shelar. Flynn had allegedly lured the woman by telling her that she was auditioning for the reality show Bigg Boss, gave her a script to read which contained sexual harassment charges against BJP leader. This video had then gone viral and Shelar had filed a complaint with the Malad Police Station.

In September 2018, Remedios had used his soft-porn website Indiascoops.com to spread fake news. In fact, Remedios even seems to be creating ‘fictional’ people to create fake sleazy stories on rapes and molestation. We had exposed earlier how the website indiascoops.com had four stories of ‘leaking nude images’ of models and starlets by an obscure Tamil film director who exists only on his website.