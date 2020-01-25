Saturday, January 25, 2020
Home News Reports Rahul Gandhi hails Bhima Koregaon violence as resistance after the case was transferred to NIA
News ReportsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi hails Bhima Koregaon violence as resistance after the case was transferred to NIA

The move of the central govt came after the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra was considering forming an SIT into the case and possibly drop the charges against left-wing intellectuals charged in the case

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi hails
( Photo Credits: Zee News and The Economic Times )
Engagements159

On Saturday, the Union Home Ministry confirmed the transfer of the Bhima-Koregaon violence case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Maharashtra law enforcement. The case dates back to 2018 when a clash broke out between Dalits and Marathas near Pune in the village of Bhima Koregaon. One person had died during the scuffle.

The move of the central govt came after the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra was considering forming an SIT into the case and possibly drop the charges against left-wing intellectuals charged in the case. After the case was transferred to NIA, former President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, took to Twitter to vent out his frustration. He claimed that “Bhima Koregaon” is a symbol of “resistance” and labelled the NIA officers as “stooges.”

Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to glorify violence in Bhima Koregaon as some sort of a “resistance” mirrors the rhetoric often peddled by far-left activists on Twitter. Not only the case relates to a riot which caused the loss of life and property, the event that led to it was also questionable as the event was organised to celebrate the victory of British forces over Maratha forces.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The event by the name of “Elgar Parishad” was organised to commemorate the Battle of Bhima Koregaon of 1818, wherein the Peshwas fought against the between East India Company. In the war, an army of Dalit soldiers had fought under the British forces against the Peshwa, the reason for the celebration by Dalits. Violence erupted the following day of the event, when a large number of Dalits had gathered for the event and some of them had resorted to stone-pelting.

Read- Pune police unhappy with Maharashtra government for casting aspersions on Bhima Koregaon violence probe: reports

The Pune police had arrested a total of nine supposed “intellectuals” such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, and Varavara Rao for inciteful speeches. An alleged letter recovered from Rona Wilson had revealed a sinister plan to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police dubbed them as “Urban Naxals” and found that they were allegedly associated with the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The decision of the Union Government came at a time when the Maharashtra coalition government was pondering on whether to drop charges or set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

The State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, claimed that the permission of the Maharashtra government was not sought before the transfer. He also called the move “unconstitutional.”

NCP Supremo, Sharad Pawar, had earlier written a note to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackrey, asking for the formation of an SIT and suspension of officers involved in the case.

Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, hit back at the Maha Vikas Aghadi and stated that the coalition government had been demoralising the police for “the sake of votes.” He further added that even the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the police.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Team being sent to arrest him: SSP Aligarh says case lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh and The Wire columnist

OpIndia Staff -
We are sending a team to arrest him: SSP Aligarh says case lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh and The Wire columnist
The SSP of Aligarh Police has confirmed that a case has been lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -

It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -
A violent Muslim mob allegedly attacked a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, later Hindu houses were targeted and burnt

Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Seva Bharati has been supplying water to the Dalits in the area after the Muslim family denied

Kerala: Hindu residents of a colony denied drinking water for supporting CAA in Malappuram, FIR against BJP MP after she flagged the issue on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,762FansLike
224,442FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com