Sunday, January 26, 2020
Republic Day 2020 parade in pictures: A show of India’s strength, rich culture and heritage

The Chief Guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was accompanied to the parade by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday, India celebrated its 71st Republic Day. The celebration commenced at 9:30 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial. The Chief Guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was accompanied to the parade by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

The event featured India’s military capabilities, synchronised march past and several tableaux displaying India’s diversity and culture.

Here is the event in pictures:

PM Modi paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria were also present. This year this event moved to the war memorial which was inaugurated in February last year, till last year, the wreath-laying was done at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate.

Wreath laying at National War Memorial

PM Modi at the national war memorial

 

Defense Minister, Prime Minister, Chief Guest, President

The winners of the highest gallantry awards were escorted by jeeps. They include the winners of Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra.

winners of the highest gallantry awards

49 children were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar for bravery, innovation, sports, arts, culture, social service and music.

Rashtriya Bal Puruskar winners

Display of Strength

This highlighted two Advanced Light Helicopters- Weapon System Integrated Rudra and 2 Advanced Light Helicopters, Dhruv of Army Aviation in ‘Diamond’ formation.

Diamond formation (Photo Credits: ANI)

Akash misile launching system of the mechanised infantry at the Republic Day parade.

Akash missile

The battle tank, T- 90 Bhishma, was led by Captain Sunny Chahar at the Rajpath.

T- 90 Bhishma

The Corps of Signals was led by Captain Tania Shergil. The motto of the Corps is “Teevra Chaukas. Tania Shergil became the first woman army officer to become parade adjutant for the Republic Day padade.

Republic Day
Captain Tania Shergil

The Camel Contingent of Border Security Force was led by Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh.

Camel Contingent of BSF

View of the parade from India Gate

Celebrating Unity in Diversity

Tableaux of Assam depicted bamboo and cane crafts.

Republic Day
Tableaux of Assam

Kullu Dussehra festival was displayed by the tableaux of Himachal Pradesh.

tableaux of Himachal Pradesh.

The tableaux of Odisha highlighted the Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja.

Republic Day
tableaux of Odisha

Jammu and Kashmir tableaux was based on the theme – ‘Back to Village’.

Jammu and Kashmir tableaux

The tableaux by CPWD horticulture displayed the vibrance of India from ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’. It had a memorial of Swami Vivekananda, a ‘Shikara’ on the Dal lake and the Sanchi Stupa.

tableaux by CPWD horticulture

The ‘Beam Roll’ bike stunt was led by Head Constable Asha Kumari.

Republic Day
Beam Roll

The “fly-past” formation was executed by Group Captain Nishit Ohri, Wing Commander Nilesh Dixit and Wing Commander Karan Dogra.

Fly-past by 3 Sukhoi 30 MKI fighters

Garba, the folk dance of Gujarat, was performed by 150 girls.

Garba

PM Modi walked on the Rajpath for a small distance to wave at the audience before his departure from the venue.

Republic Day
PM Modi waves at crowd

The Republic Day parade concluded with the release of colourful balloons.

balloons

(Photo Credits: ANI)

