On Sunday, India celebrated its 71st Republic Day. The celebration commenced at 9:30 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial. The Chief Guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was accompanied to the parade by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

The event featured India’s military capabilities, synchronised march past and several tableaux displaying India’s diversity and culture.

Here is the event in pictures:

PM Modi paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria were also present. This year this event moved to the war memorial which was inaugurated in February last year, till last year, the wreath-laying was done at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate.

It a clear sunny day and the #RepublicDayParade2020 is underway as parade commander approaches the Saluting Dias, under a shower of flower petals by Mi-17 helicopters #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/98l7hqsqvL — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

The winners of the highest gallantry awards were escorted by jeeps. They include the winners of Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra.

49 children were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar for bravery, innovation, sports, arts, culture, social service and music.

Display of Strength

This highlighted two Advanced Light Helicopters- Weapon System Integrated Rudra and 2 Advanced Light Helicopters, Dhruv of Army Aviation in ‘Diamond’ formation.

Akash misile launching system of the mechanised infantry at the Republic Day parade.

The battle tank, T- 90 Bhishma, was led by Captain Sunny Chahar at the Rajpath.

The Corps of Signals was led by Captain Tania Shergil. The motto of the Corps is “Teevra Chaukas. Tania Shergil became the first woman army officer to become parade adjutant for the Republic Day padade.

The Camel Contingent of Border Security Force was led by Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh.

Celebrating Unity in Diversity

Tableaux of Assam depicted bamboo and cane crafts.

Kullu Dussehra festival was displayed by the tableaux of Himachal Pradesh.

The tableaux of Odisha highlighted the Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja.

Jammu and Kashmir tableaux was based on the theme – ‘Back to Village’.

The tableaux by CPWD horticulture displayed the vibrance of India from ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’. It had a memorial of Swami Vivekananda, a ‘Shikara’ on the Dal lake and the Sanchi Stupa.

The ‘Beam Roll’ bike stunt was led by Head Constable Asha Kumari.

The “fly-past” formation was executed by Group Captain Nishit Ohri, Wing Commander Nilesh Dixit and Wing Commander Karan Dogra.

Garba, the folk dance of Gujarat, was performed by 150 girls.

PM Modi walked on the Rajpath for a small distance to wave at the audience before his departure from the venue.

The Republic Day parade concluded with the release of colourful balloons.

(Photo Credits: ANI)