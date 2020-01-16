Friday, January 17, 2020
Home News Reports Senior advocate Harish Salve appointed into Queen Elizabeth II’s counsel for courts of England and Wales, official appointment on March 16
News Reports

Senior advocate Harish Salve appointed into Queen Elizabeth II’s counsel for courts of England and Wales, official appointment on March 16

Since 2017, he has been representing India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav extradition case and was able to get a stay order on his death sentence pronounced by a military court in Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Harish Salve defends CAB, says it does not violate Articles 14,15 or 21 of the Indian constitution
Advocate Harish Salve(Source: India Today)
Engagements329

Senior advocate Harish Salve has been appointed into Queen Elizabeth II’s counsel of senior advocate. He has been appointed as Queen’s Counsel (QC) for the courts of England and Wales.

Salve’s name appeared on the list of silk appointments released by the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice Department on January 13. According to the sources, the appointment of the counsel will officially take place on March 16, 2020, where the Lord Chancellor will preside over the appointment ceremony at Westminster Hall.

This title is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Harish Salve began his legal career in 1980 at JB Dadachandji & Co., first as an intern, and later as a full-time lawyer. He was designated as Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1992. He went on to serve as Solicitor General for India from 1999-2002. Salve was called to Blackstone Chambers in 2013.

He has bagged many high profile cases in his career. Salve appeared for Bilkis Bano, a victim of the Gujarat Riots, at the behest of the National Huma Rights Commission in 2003.

In 2015 he took up the high-profile 2002 hit-and-run and the drunk-and-drive case of actor Salman Khan. The Bombay High Court on December 10, 2015, acquitted Salman Khan of all charges in the hit and run case.

Since 2017, he has been representing India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav extradition case. He was able to get a stay order on his death sentence pronounced by a military court in Pakistan.

He was also applauded by many people when he stated that for representing India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav extradition case, he will charge the Indian Government an amount of Re. 1 as his legal fees for the proceedings.

Besides, Salve has openly come out in support of the government’s decision to amend the Citizenship Act as well as repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He had asserted that Article 370 was a ‘mistake’ and the Modi government’s decision to abrogate it was the means to correct the mistake.

He had also stated that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act) is not anti-Muslim and it does not violate the Articles 14, 15 and 21 of Indian constitution as was claimed by naysayers.

Salve’s appointment as Queen’s Counsel is however not the only appointment of an Indian into the Counsel, along with him, UK based lawyer Shantanu Majumdar has also been appointed into the Counsel. A total of 114 advocates have been named in this year’s appointment into the Queen’s Counsel.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Who was Karim Lala, the underworld don that Sanjay Raut claims Indira Gandhi used to meet

K Bhattacharjee -
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut had stated that Indira Gandhi used to come to Mumbai to meet underworld don Karim Lala
Karim Lala was one of the most infamous characters in modern Mumbai and revealed the dark underbelly of the culture of crime that flourished in the city.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Aishe Ghosh rakes up the issue of Kashmir during the anti-CAA protests

The masks are off? JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh rakes up Kashmir during the Jamia protests against CAA

OpIndia Staff -

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,372FansLike
220,945FollowersFollow
157,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com