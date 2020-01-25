Saturday, January 25, 2020
Home News Reports Education reformer Sonam Wangchuk thanks Narendra Modi government for considering his proposal to declare Ladakh UT as Schedule VI area
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Education reformer Sonam Wangchuk thanks Narendra Modi government for considering his proposal to declare Ladakh UT as Schedule VI area

Allaying Wangchuk’s concerns, the Tribal Minister Arjun Munda had sent a letter dated December 24, 2019, informing him that he has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the declaration of the Union Territory of Ladakh as Schedule VI area

OpIndia Staff
Sonam Wangchuk ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk(Source:Guernika)
Engagements39

One of the leading Indian engineers, education reformists and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk yesterday took to Twitter to express his gratitude for Tribal Minister Arjun Munda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering to declare the Union Territory of Ladakh as a protected area under Schedule VI of the constitution.

Earlier, Wangchuk had uploaded a video on social media website Facebook, raising concerns for the need to preserve the culture and identity of people residing in the Union Territory of Ladakh following the central government’s decision of abrogating Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Allaying Wangchuk’s concerns, the Tribal Minister Arjun Munda had sent a letter dated December 24, 2019, informing him that he has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the declaration of the Union Territory of Ladakh as Schedule VI area.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Ladakh residents organise thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate their region becoming a Union Territory

The Constitution of India provides special provisions for the administration of the tribal-dominated areas. As of now, some areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram are designated as “Tribal Areas” as per article 244 and 6th Schedule which is technically different from 5th Schedule. Both Schedule 5 and Schedule 6 deals with the dominance of tribal people. While executive powers of the union extend in Scheduled areas with respect to their administration in 5th schedule; the 6th schedule areas remain within executive authority of the state.

After receiving the letter signed by Tribal minister Arjun Munda, Wangchuk expressed his thanks for heeding his demands of preserving the land, culture and environment of the deprived and vulnerable tribes. He also revealed that he was contemplating upon fasting unto death but the government’s favourable response to his demands has stopped it. Wangchuk thanked PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Ladakh for safeguarding the rights of the susceptible tribal population of the Union Territory.
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Team being sent to arrest him: SSP Aligarh says case lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh and The Wire columnist

OpIndia Staff -
We are sending a team to arrest him: SSP Aligarh says case lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh and The Wire columnist
The SSP of Aligarh Police has confirmed that a case has been lodged against Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -
Why India should be concerned about George Soros' promise to fight Modi and nationalism: Some 'Indian intellectuals' and NGOs connected to him

George Soros vows to fight PM Modi and Nationalists: Here are some Indian ‘intellectuals’ and NGOs connected to him

OpIndia Staff -

It’s official: Endgame of Shaheen Bagh protest is second partition of India. Listen to what mastermind and The Wire columnist says

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Deepak Chaurasia

Watch: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia attacked by anti-CAA mob at Shaheen Bagh, camera broken

OpIndia Staff -
From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

From The Print to The Wire: How journalists justified the attack on colleague Deepak Chaurasia by Shaheen Bagh goons

OpIndia Staff -
A violent Muslim mob allegedly attacked a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, later Hindu houses were targeted and burnt

Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -
Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeepers aide

Watch: Muslim mob forces owner to shut shop in Chennai for selling pen with pro-CAA inscription, Hindu Munnani comes to shopkeeper’s aide

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Seva Bharati has been supplying water to the Dalits in the area after the Muslim family denied

Kerala: Hindu residents of a colony denied drinking water for supporting CAA in Malappuram, FIR against BJP MP after she flagged the issue on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,762FansLike
224,442FollowersFollow
164,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com