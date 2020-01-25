One of the leading Indian engineers, education reformists and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk yesterday took to Twitter to express his gratitude for Tribal Minister Arjun Munda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering to declare the Union Territory of Ladakh as a protected area under Schedule VI of the constitution.

IT SEEMS INDIAN DEMOCRACY WORKS!

Just as I was losing hope and thinking of something drastic… I got this from the minister for Tribal Affairs @MundaArjun by”SpeedPost”.

Could you’ll please help Ladakh by thanking Arjun ji and @narendramodi @AmitShah for this gesture

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/7J85fq2e9b — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) January 24, 2020

Earlier, Wangchuk had uploaded a video on social media website Facebook, raising concerns for the need to preserve the culture and identity of people residing in the Union Territory of Ladakh following the central government’s decision of abrogating Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Allaying Wangchuk’s concerns, the Tribal Minister Arjun Munda had sent a letter dated December 24, 2019, informing him that he has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the declaration of the Union Territory of Ladakh as Schedule VI area.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Ladakh residents organise thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate their region becoming a Union Territory

The Constitution of India provides special provisions for the administration of the tribal-dominated areas. As of now, some areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram are designated as “Tribal Areas” as per article 244 and 6th Schedule which is technically different from 5th Schedule. Both Schedule 5 and Schedule 6 deals with the dominance of tribal people. While executive powers of the union extend in Scheduled areas with respect to their administration in 5th schedule; the 6th schedule areas remain within executive authority of the state.

After receiving the letter signed by Tribal minister Arjun Munda, Wangchuk expressed his thanks for heeding his demands of preserving the land, culture and environment of the deprived and vulnerable tribes. He also revealed that he was contemplating upon fasting unto death but the government’s favourable response to his demands has stopped it. Wangchuk thanked PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Ladakh for safeguarding the rights of the susceptible tribal population of the Union Territory.