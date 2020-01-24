On Friday, the Supreme Court of India rejected a plea filed by advocate ML Sharma seeking “blanket ban” against the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 in Delhi and a few other States.

NSA empowers the police to detain anyone without trial as long as 12 months. The plea came up before a bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Arun Mishra.

Mr. Agarwal claimed that NSA would be used against people who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens). The petitioner contended that the imposition of NSA was “unconstitutional” and violates Fundamental Rights guaranteed to an individual under the Indian Constitution.

He sought a blanket ban on the implementation of the law, besides demanding compensation of ₹50 lacs for the detainees. The petition challenged the orders of Delhi’s Lt. Governor, Anil Bajpai, to impose NSA in the national capital for a period of 3 months, starting from the 19th of January.

Justice Arun Mishra was reported saying, “If you can show a specific case, tell us. Then we can look into it… We can’t issue a general order saying ‘follow the law’, can we?” The Bench refused to pass “general orders”, highlighting the damage to public property and law and order issues witnessed in the wake of anti-CAA protests.

The plea was thus rejected by the apex Court. Justice Mishara however, added that the Bench is willing to hear any “specific case” where the said law was misused. This is not the first time that serial petitioner, ML Sharma’s plea was rejected by the apex court. He has been rebuked for filing frivolous petitions in the past as well, and was fined by the court several times.