Congress defends goons who had gheraoed and attacked BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati

A day after BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed and attacked by leftist goons in Visva Bharati University, Congress leader has come out and justified the attack on him as he was trying to education people on Citizenship Amendment Act.

#Breaking | SHOCKING: @INCIndia justifies an attack on BJP MP @swapan55. Congress has slammed the CAA outreach & backed the attack on BJP leader. More details by TIMES NOW’s Megha Prasad. Listen in. | #MobLobbyExposed pic.twitter.com/DeoIkSrtYi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 9, 2020

As reported by Times Now, Congress leader Rashid Alvi says that it is not that the Indians do not know how to read and understand laws. “The government does not need to explain and educate people about the laws. People know it very well. They know what CAA means. They know it very well what NRC is. What will be outcome if NRC is implemented. If you try to mislead people, you will have to answer people,” he said.

Taking to Twitter last evening, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta had said how he was locked into a room with a mob outside.

How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) January 8, 2020

There are nearly 70 people locked inside a room in Vishwa Bharati, Santiniketan, for the crime of attending an official, university-convened lecture by me on CAA. This includes the VC. There is a howling mob outside itching for confrontation. pic.twitter.com/3eLBHPdIHT — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) January 8, 2020

