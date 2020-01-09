Thursday, January 9, 2020
Home News Reports Congress defends goons who had gheraoed and attacked BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati
News ReportsPolitics

Congress defends goons who had gheraoed and attacked BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati

Taking to Twitter last evening, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta had said how he was locked into a room with a mob outside.

OpIndia Staff
Swapan Dasgupta (left), Rashid Alvi (right)
Engagements103

A day after BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed and attacked by leftist goons in Visva Bharati University, Congress leader has come out and justified the attack on him as he was trying to education people on Citizenship Amendment Act.

As reported by Times Now, Congress leader Rashid Alvi says that it is not that the Indians do not know how to read and understand laws. “The government does not need to explain and educate people about the laws. People know it very well. They know what CAA means. They know it very well what NRC is. What will be outcome if NRC is implemented. If you try to mislead people, you will have to answer people,” he said.

Taking to Twitter last evening, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta had said how he was locked into a room with a mob outside.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“There are nearly 70 people locked inside a room in Vishwa Bharati, Santiniketan, for the crime of attending an official, university-convened lecture by me on CAA. This includes the VC. There is a howling mob outside itching for confrontation,” he had tweeted. A few hours after being locked up, the mob dispersed and he was able to leave.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

“It was the darkest time of my life”: Chef Atul Kochhar narrates what he and his family had to face after being targeted by Islamist-Leftists

OpIndia Staff -
Atul Kochhar
Chef Atul Kochhar says being targeted by Ismalist-Leftists for a tweet was the darkest time of his life
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

The real story of Chhapaak: When 32-year-old Naeem threw acid on 15-year-old Laxmi’s face because she refused his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of release of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia page vandalised, culprit Naeem changed to ‘Rajesh’

OpIndia Staff -

Middle-aged ‘comedian’ extends support to film on acid attack victims by mocking an acid attack victim

OpIndia Staff -
JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral

JNU violence: Claims surface of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh directing masked mob to attack, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a ‘cow urine’ jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson

OpIndia Staff -

Read how President Ramnath Kovind made this couple’s wedding memorable

OpIndia Staff -

“Will be honoured to be in audience at RSS event”: TVS Capital Funds Chairman Gopal Srinivasan marks his presence after Zoho chief is bullied by ‘liberals’

OpIndia Staff -

In a bid to demonise Hinduism, Shashi Tharoor compares Hindutva to Islam and Christianity, get attacked by ‘liberal’ bullies

OpIndia Staff -

Deepika Padukone’s PR stunt at JNU gets endorsement from Pakistan. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
girl gangraped killed

West Bengal: Teenaged girl gangraped, murdered and set to fire, body recovered after partially eaten by animals, 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,323FansLike
216,334FollowersFollow
151,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com