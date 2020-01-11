Warangal shocker: Boyfriend Mohammed Shahid surrenders at central prison after slitting his girlfriend’s throat

Just a couple of month after the horrifying tragedy of the rape and murder of the 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinary doctor shook the conscience of the entire nation, another tragedy from the neighbouring town of Warangal has come to fore. A 25-year-old MBA graduate was brutally killed by her alleged boyfriend on Friday.

According to the police, accused Mohammed Shahid, who lived in a rented room in Ramnagar Colony of Hanamkonda, called the victim Mungila Harathi to his place before slitting her throat and rushing to the Warangal central prison to surrender.

It is believed that the victim and accused, who knew each other since their college days, were allegedly in a relationship. The accused, Shahid, was preparing for competitive exams and was well acquainted with the girl’s family. On the other hand, the victim’s family was in the process of seeking an alliance for the girl. As per preliminary investigation cited by the New Indian Express revealed, Shahid had a heated argument with the girl over the suspicion of the latter’s affair with another person after which a furious Shahid slit her throat.

After slitting Harathi, Shahid hailed an auto and travelled to the central prison four kilometres away. When the security official at the prison brushed him away saying that the time for ‘mulaqat’ is over, Shahid confessed to him that he had just committed a murder. The bewildered security staff informed Subedari police under whose jurisdiction Ramnagar falls about Shahid’s assertions.

A team of officials from Subedhari quickly reached the prison, apprehended Shahid and took him to the police station. He was later taken to his room where the police found the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood. Shahid provided the details of the victim after which her relatives were informed about her murder.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder, the victim died instantly after the attack. A case has been registered against Shahid and he has been detained, the commissioner said. The victim’s death has caused a grave trauma to her parents who can’t believe that a close friend had committed their daughter’s murder. “We cannot believe that he did this to our daughter. We have known him for a long time and he was a very trusted friend of hers,” they said.

The parents also informed the police that when their daughter revealed her desire to marry Shahid, they readily agreed to her request. “We were waiting for the right time to discuss it with Shahid,” said the victim’s parents.