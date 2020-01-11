Saturday, January 11, 2020
Home Crime Warangal shocker: Boyfriend Mohammed Shahid surrenders at central prison after slitting his girlfriend's throat
CrimeNews Reports

Warangal shocker: Boyfriend Mohammed Shahid surrenders at central prison after slitting his girlfriend’s throat

The parents also informed the police that when their daughter revealed her desire to marry Shahid, they readily agreed to her request. “We were waiting for the right time to discuss it with Shahid,” said the victim’s parents.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Shahid killed the victim by slitting her throat and then travelled to Warangal central prison to surrender himself
Representational Image(Source: Indian Express)
Engagements73

Just a couple of month after the horrifying tragedy of the rape and murder of the 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinary doctor shook the conscience of the entire nation, another tragedy from the neighbouring town of Warangal has come to fore. A 25-year-old MBA graduate was brutally killed by her alleged boyfriend on Friday.

According to the police, accused Mohammed Shahid, who lived in a rented room in Ramnagar Colony of Hanamkonda, called the victim Mungila Harathi to his place before slitting her throat and rushing to the Warangal central prison to surrender.

It is believed that the victim and accused, who knew each other since their college days, were allegedly in a relationship. The accused, Shahid, was preparing for competitive exams and was well acquainted with the girl’s family. On the other hand, the victim’s family was in the process of seeking an alliance for the girl. As per preliminary investigation cited by the New Indian Express revealed, Shahid had a heated argument with the girl over the suspicion of the latter’s affair with another person after which a furious Shahid slit her throat.

- Ad - - article resumes -

After slitting Harathi, Shahid hailed an auto and travelled to the central prison four kilometres away. When the security official at the prison brushed him away saying that the time for ‘mulaqat’ is over, Shahid confessed to him that he had just committed a murder. The bewildered security staff informed Subedari police under whose jurisdiction Ramnagar falls about Shahid’s assertions.

A team of officials from Subedhari quickly reached the prison, apprehended Shahid and took him to the police station. He was later taken to his room where the police found the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood. Shahid provided the details of the victim after which her relatives were informed about her murder.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder, the victim died instantly after the attack. A case has been registered against Shahid and he has been detained, the commissioner said. The victim’s death has caused a grave trauma to her parents who can’t believe that a close friend had committed their daughter’s murder. “We cannot believe that he did this to our daughter. We have known him for a long time and he was a very trusted friend of hers,” they said.

The parents also informed the police that when their daughter revealed her desire to marry Shahid, they readily agreed to her request. “We were waiting for the right time to discuss it with Shahid,” said the victim’s parents.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

No connection to ABVP, was only boasting: India Today JNU sting disintegrates further, student touted as ‘ABVP activist’ retracts

OpIndia Staff -
No connection to ABVP, was only boasting: India Today JNU sting disintegrates further, student touted as 'ABVP activist' retracts
India Today aired a "sting operation" that claimed to unmask the goons who indulged in rampant violence in JNU
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

203,463FansLike
217,617FollowersFollow
153,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com