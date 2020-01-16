A BJP office in West Bengal’s Bankura district was set on fire late on January 15 (Wednesday). The office located in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district of the state was reduced to ashes, following which the party has blamed ruling TMC of being behind the incident.

West Bengal: BJP office was set ablaze in Chandai Gram area in Bankura district last night. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident. pic.twitter.com/X4D7nC6mp8 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

No casualties have been reported so far. Investigations are underway and more details are awaited.

Shockingly this is the second such incident which has been reported in a span of 5 days. On January 12, Sunday, a similar incident occurred in West Bengal’s Asansol city. Merely a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then on a two-day visit to the state, left West Bengal, a party office of the BJP at Salanpur area in Asansol’s Paschim Burdwan district was reduced to ashes.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: West Bengal violence: 3 BJP workers, including a 14-year-old boy shot for chanting Jai Shree Ram, BJP slams Mamata

Then too, the ruling TMC was said to be behind the incident, which they denied, terming it to be a result of a brawl between “goons” of the saffron party.

Under the initiative of Union Minister and local MP Babul Supriyo, BJP workers had distributed blankets to the tribals in the area on Sunday morning, following which TMC workers set the party office on fire, claimed BJP leader Abhijit Roy, furthering: “Several other BJP offices in the area have been set ablaze in the past by the TMC. As the popularity of our party is on the rise, TMC is using these tactics to terrorize the people.”

Read: Journalist explains how the Bengali elite justified Muslim mob violence and paved the way for the downfall of Bengal

West Bengal has become a hotbed for political violence. Since the time the Bharatiya Janata Party has made successful inroads into the state, TMC goons have resorted to uncontrolled hooliganism and unleashed severe atrocities on innocent BJP workers.

Several such incidents where BJP Karyakartas have been brutally murdered have been reported in the recent past, and though its sufficiently clear that the TMC goons have been behind every such incident, the party chief Mamata Banerjee, who otherwise is so vocal and vociferous, has always maintained a stoic silence over these inhumane and barbaric acts.