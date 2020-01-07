Congress minister Yashomati Thakur has stirred up controversy for saying she has just become a minister after her party managed to form a government in Maharashtra and they are ‘yet to fill their pockets’.

#WATCH Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur in Washim: Our govt was not in power till now. But now I have taken oath as the State Minister. We are yet to fill our pockets. #Maharashtra (04.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/1AHE3LTBe1 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

In a video that had gone viral on social media, the minister for Women and Child Development in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra was seen saying, “Our government was not in power till now. We have just managed to form a government. I have just taken oath as a minister. We are yet to fill our pockets”. ‘Filling pocket’ is a euphemism for bribes.

Thakur was addressing a public meeting campaigning for the local body polls in Amravati, Maharashtra on Saturday.

Thakur was also in the news some months back for misbehaving with cops and medical staff at a Mumbai hospital.

As per a report in Navbharat Times, Thakur was seen saying, “You all know that all sorts of games have already been played. We were not in power till now, but now we have got power, but we are yet to fill our pockets. The opposition was in power and their pockets are deep. If they come to offer you money, please do not say no. Nobody denies entry to Lakshmi. Take money from them but vote for Congress only.”

When confronted over her controversial statement, Thakur stated to Times Now that her statement has been twisted by the media.